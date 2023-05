The feature on Friendship Aspire Academy Southeast Campus valedictorian Arereunti Goodwin, which was printed in Wednesday's issue, is the sixth entry into The Commercial's Class of 2023 series. We failed to note the story's inclusion in the series.

. . .

A story on UAPB's first round of the NCAA men's golf regional incorrectly stated how many individuals can qualify for the national finals. Only the top individual from a non-advancing team and the top five teams advance.