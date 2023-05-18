Marriages

Alex Wilson, 43, and Krista Schoening, 43, both of Little Rock.

Clarence Moss, 39, and Erica Davis, 35, both of Little Rock.

Kathryn Fischer, 34, and Dylan Wildman, 30, both of Ward.

James De La Torre, 43, and Madeline Roberts, 29, both of Sherwood.

Alexander Giannavola, 35, and Samantha Staggs, 37, both of North Little Rock.

Robin Honeycutt, 57, and Elizabeth Bartyzal, 62, both of North Little Rock.

Michael Pestka, 30, and Isabella Schmidt, 29, both of Cabot.

Lance Simon, 35, and Jacklyn Stanton, 36, both of Russellville.

Paul Bedard, 49, and Kelly Tucker, 47, both of Maumelle.

Stacy Semaan, 47, of Woodbury, Minn., and Jonathan Parker, 43, of Little Rock.

Chris Davis, 28, and Haley Gilliam, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Mason Gardner, 32, and Mary Thompson, 28, both of Little Rock.

William Clements, 27, and Cassandra McClendon, 29, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

23-1761. Amanda Sparks v. Mitchell Sparks.

23-1770. Kelly Ryan v. Danielle Robertson.

23-1771. Carl Knight v. Tina Knight.

23-1772. John Cleveland v. Amanda Cleveland.

23-1777. Julianne Unger v. Steven Unger.

GRANTED

22-829. Kyle Gibbons v. Casandra Gibbons.

23-443. T.J. Stubbs v. Angelette Stubbs.

23-795 . Trenton Leger v. Athen Leger.

23-1210. Brandi Koscielny v. Christopher Koscielny.