DeSantis signs anti-LGBTQ+ legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed bills Wednesday that ban gender-affirming care for minors, target drag shows, restrict discussion of personal pronouns in schools and force people to use certain bathrooms.

DeSantis has made anti-LGBTQ+ legislation a large part of his agenda as he prepares to seek the Republican presidential nomination. He signed the bills in front of a cheering crowd at the evangelical Cambridge Christian School in Tampa. The ceremony had a campaign-like feel, with DeSantis tossing Sharpies to a crowd, as opposed to when he privately signed measures on abortion and gun rights.

Democrats opposed the bills and LGBTQ+ rallies were held at the Capitol during the session that ended two weeks ago, but Republicans have a super-majority in both chambers and easily approved the bills for DeSantis' signature.

"It's kind of sad that we even have some of these discussions," DeSantis told the crowd, standing behind a lectern with a sign reading "Let Kids Be Kids."

DeSantis presented a narrative that expert panels in the nation's major medical associations have said is false, such as the idea that children are routinely being "mutilated." While he said he is protecting parents' rights, his opponents say he's denying the rights of parents with transgender kids.

"They have cloaked themselves in being the party of less government and parental rights, and what we're seeing now is the total opposite," said Democratic state Sen. Shevrin Jones, who is gay. "Every other parent has the right to raise their child the way that they want to as long as your child is not gay, trans, bisexual. That's freedom for some parents but not for all parents."

The gender care law also bans the use of state money for gender-affirming care and places new restrictions on adults seeking treatment.

Planned Parenthood immediately started canceling gender-affirming care appointments after the bill was signed as the organization assesses the law's implications.

Transgender medical treatment for children and teens is increasingly under attack in many states and has lately been subject to restrictions or outright bans. But it has been available in the United States for more than a decade and is endorsed by major medical associations as appropriate care for people diagnosed with gender dysphoria. Their guidelines generally prevent surgery for minors.

Treatment typically begins with an evaluation for the distress caused when gender identity doesn't match a person's assigned sex. With parental consent, persistent dysphoria can be treated with hormones, but typically not until age 16. The guidelines also say surgery should be reserved for people 18 and older.

Democratic Florida Sen. Shevrin Jones is pictured outside the Senate chambers in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Jones and other LGBTQ+ lawmakers around the country feel like they are fighting for their existence in conservative states where anti-LGBTQ+ legislation is moving forward. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington)



Dozens of activists stage a sit-in outside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office and force people to step over them to reach DeSantis' office as they speak out against the governor and his policies, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)



Dozens of activists stage a sit-in outside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office and force people to step over them to reach DeSantis' office as they speak out against the governor and his policies, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida Republicans on Wednesday approved bills to ban diversity programs in colleges and prevent students and teachers from being required to use pronouns that don't correspond to someone's sex, building on top priorities of the Republican governor. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)



Laura DiBella, the Florida state secretary of commerce, walks past dozens of activists in shock as they chant "Where is Ron," as part of a sit-in outside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office, Wednesday, May 3, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP)

