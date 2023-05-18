Sections
Elkins schools superintendent earns honor from Arkansas Rural Education Association

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:01 a.m.

ELKINS -- Jeremy Mangrum, superintendent of the Elkins School District, received the Arkansas Rural Education Association's 2023 Superintendent of the Year award.

Dennis Copeland, the association's executive director, presented the award to Mangrum at the School Board's meeting Tuesday, calling Mangrum's application "one of the most impressive I've ever seen," according to a news release from the district.

The association each year chooses a north and south Arkansas superintendent of the year, using Interstate 40 as the dividing line between nominees from the north and south parts of the state. Each education service cooperative in Arkansas nominates a superintendent for the award, and an association selection committee chooses winners from the finalists, according to the release.

Mangrum became Elkins' superintendent in 2018 following a stint as assistant superintendent in the Paragould School District. The Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative nominated him for this year's award.

Print Headline: Mangrum receives superintendent award

