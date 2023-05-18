Familiar foes to battle for 1A title

There won't be many surprises for either the Taylor Lady Tigers or Bradley Lady Bears when they meet for the Class 1A state softball title at 1 p.m. today.

When teams have played head-to-head as many times as they have, the unknowns are essentially nonexistent.

"In a way, it's like we're in familiar territory, but at the same time, we're in unfamiliar territory," Taylor Coach Courtney McHenry said. "It's interesting playing somebody for the fifth time. That always kind of changes the story just a little bit, especially when we've split how we have. And both teams know so much about the other one, and that makes it that much more intriguing"

Taylor (23-4-1) and Bradley (26-7) – schools that are separated by 16 miles and share the same superintendent – have gone 2-2 against each other this season, and the matchups couldn't have been any closer. Both have scored a total of 11 runs each, with each winning games by one run and three runs.

But there's a certain edge the Lady Tigers will bring into their fifth encounter with the Lady Bears, one that very few softball teams in the state can boast.

Taylor has won five championships in a row and a state-record eight overall while Bradley will be attempting to win its first. McHenry doesn't necessarily expect the experience aspect to be much of a factor, not with the way the Lady Bears have been playing.

Bradley is 16-1 over its past 17 games, with its only loss coming to Taylor during a regional final on May 6. Junior Ainslee Moore has been dominant on the mound while the offense hasn't had any problem piling up runs.

That recipe is the key reason why the Lady Bears have been among the top two teams in its class all year, according to McHenry.

"Ainslee has done a fantastic job," she said. "She had the ability last year, too, but this year she's seemed to be in full force and ready to go. We've noticed even through the state tournament that the pitching gap has closed a lot in the past couple of years. I don't know if it's the popularity of the sport or what.

"Our girls have been used to seeing the 18-0 games, but we've had to adjust mentally because you're not going to always score those runs like that due to good pitching. And Ainslee has definitely kept offenses in check this year for Bradley."

That's not to say the Lady Tigers haven't been the same suffocating ball club its been for more than a decade.

Despite having a young group, Taylor has flourished behind its own ace pitcher in Ayla Buford, not to mention getting stout hitting from several, namely Maggie McHenry – the team's lone senior. The Lady Tigers' defense has been pivotal as well.

"It's kept us in games a lot more than in the past," Courtney McHenry said. "You're seeing deeper lineups nowadays, so we've had to step up in that particular area. We've had some really big plays and a lot of excitement on that side.

"But for us, we've got to be able to string some hits together, too, in this one. [Bradley] has some hitters that can put some runs on the board, and we've got to be able to match that. Still, it's a pretty cool thing for our district because it's a natural rivalry between the teams. Some of these girls played on the same little league team together years ago. ... we really do know a lot about each other."