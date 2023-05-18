FYI Calendar: White Street Walk Friday in Eureka Springs

Today

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Opening Reception -- For "Reckless Abandon," an exhibit of Beth Owen's abstract paintings, 5:30 p.m., at the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Frank Lloyd Wright and Nature, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Vegan Community Potluck -- 6 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

The Sound of Musicals -- A concert by the Lingle Lion Choir, 6 p.m., Butterfield Stage in downtown Rogers. Free. Email ashley.siwiec@rpsar.net.

Poetluck -- 6 p.m., The Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-7444 or writerscolony.org.

Chapel Music Series -- Smokey & The Mirror, 6:30 p.m., Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista. Part of Artosphere. $15. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

Herbie Hancock Institute National Peer-to-Peer Jazz Sextet -- With special guests from the Northwest Arkansas Jazz All-Stars, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. Free but ticketed event. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

AFO Off the Grid -- 7-11 p.m., downtown Fayetteville Entertainment District. Part of Artosphere. Official locations TBA. Free. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

"The Last Five Years: A Queer Reimagining" -- With Binta Francis, Brittany Tavernaro, Peter Gaskin and Jacob Andrews, 7 p.m. May 18-20; 2 p.m. May 21; again May 25-28, Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $25. Search eventbrite.com for tickets.

__

Friday

Artist Demo -- Holly Freeburg, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

White Street Walk -- With some 40 artists showing their work along White Street, 4-10 p.m., part of the May Festival of the Arts in Eureka Springs. Free. Email zeek.taylor@cox.net.

Cocktail & Create -- With Lily Hollinden, 6-8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Artist and the Astronaut" -- A documentary about Pat Musick and her husband, Apollo astronaut Jerry Carr, 7 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. Free but tickets required. waltonartscenter.org.

Outdoor Movie -- "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On," 8 p.m., Hunt Family Gathering Glade at the Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

__

Saturday

True Crime Fest NWA -- 9 a.m.-9 p.m., Rogers Convention Center. $25-$125. www.allthelostgirls.org.

Herbalicious Brunch Workshop -- With Heather Artripe, 10 a.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. $30. ozarkfolkways.org.

Meditation Event -- With Joi McGowan of Resilient Black Women Inc., 10:30 a.m., Art Ventures, 20 S. Hill Ave. in Fayetteville. Free. artventures-nwa.org.

Artist Demonstration -- With Allison Bailey, noon, Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

The Buzz About Bees -- With Ricky Draehn of the Benton County Beekeepers Association, 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Juneteenth Panel -- 2 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Call of the Wild -- A fundraiser with music, activities, food to support science and nature education at Ozark Natural Science Center, 4-8 p.m., Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. $10-$25. onsc.us/call-of-the-wild.

Gallery Stroll -- 5-8 p.m., participating galleries in Eureka Springs. Part of the May Festival of the Arts in Eureka Springs. Free. www.visiteurekasprings.com.

Opening Reception -- For "The Work of Tena Simpson Folk Artist," 6 p.m., The Art Collective Gallery, 228 S. First St. in Rogers. Free. artcollectivegallery.com.

"Silence in the Jungle" -- Presented by Melonlight Productions, 7 p.m. May 20, May 27, June 3, June 9, June 17 & June 24, Melonlight Ballroom, upstairs at 2 Pine St. in Eureka Springs. $30-$65. melonlight.com.

Women Speak -- A panel of women will address the concept of women's anger in the context of their own experiences, some personal and some collective, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Fenix Arts in Fayetteville. Part of the "Le Femmes Fâchée" exhibit. Free. fenixarts.org.

Artosphere Festival Orchestra -- Respighi's Roman Trilogy, 8 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Part of Artosphere. $15-$50. waltonartscenter.org/artosphere.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com