DEAR HELOISE: When our mother recently died at age 96, we were left with an extensive bell collection that was started 50 years ago upon the death of our father. The bells were given to mom by friends and family as well as during her vacations.

We decided to share mom's collection. At the viewing and service, we displayed all of the bells and asked that visitors take one in memory of mom. We were later told by the funeral director that the family of a lady who collected Santas had done a similar sharing.

We felt that was a very good way to honor mom and keep her memory alive. It makes me remember the line from "It's A Wonderful Life" -- "Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings."

DEAR HELOISE: Several years ago, a mechanic at a well-known auto repair business told me about a little trick to extend the life of windshield wipers. He said if people would apply WD-40 to their wipers once a month, it would extend the quality of the wipers by several months/years. He said, "I bet you apply moisturizer to your face regularly. It's the same with the wipers. They dry out, particularly in this hot Texas weather." He was 100% spot-on.

DEAR HELOISE: When I have my grocery list ready, I take a picture of it with my phone. I save it to photos and open up that picture when I'm in the store. I forget my list sometimes, but almost never forget my phone.

Furthermore, I take pictures of Heloise tips that I want to remember.

DEAR HELOISE: Back around 2020 when the pandemic started and no one would leave their house, I bought a big sack of garlic. I would sit in my recliner and peel the garlic. After I got about 10-15 pods peeled, I would vacuum-seal them and put them in the freezer.

I got some out the other day, and the aroma was very strong. The garlic was great. Now, I can use it in recipes that call for it. I must have about eight vacuum-sealed bags with anywhere between 10-15 peeled pods of garlic. The vacuum sealer really works great keeping the air out of frozen foods.

