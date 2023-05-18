Hogs down Vanderbilt in series opener

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The second-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks got a solid start Thursday night from their lineup and a great finish from an unexpected pitcher.

Arkansas scored four runs in the first inning and right-hander Will McEntire threw four scoreless innings in relief of Hagen Smith as the Razorbacks defeated Vanderbilt 8-2 in the first game of their series at Hawkins Field. The teams are scheduled to play again Friday at 7 p.m.

Arkansas (39-13, 20-8 SEC) moved one step closer to winning an SEC championship. The Razorbacks can clinch at least a share of the title with a win or a Florida loss at Kentucky on Friday. Arkansas would win the league outright with one more victory and one loss by the Gators.

Florida won 10-3 in its series opener at Kentucky on Thursday. The Gators trail the Razorbacks by one game in the standings with two games to play.

Vanderbilt (35-17, 17-11) was eliminated from championship contention overall, but are still alive to share the SEC East title.

Brady Slavens’ two-run home run gave the Razorbacks a 4-0 lead against Vanderbilt right-hander Patrick Reilly in the first inning. Slavens’ 398-foot shot came on a 1-2 count with two outs and scored Caleb Cali.

Cali reached on one of two Vanderbilt errors in the inning. Second baseman RJ Austin bobbled a grounder off the bat of Cali, which allowed Tavian Josenberger and Jared Wegner to score.

Josenberger walked and Wegner was hit by a pitch during Reilly’s 36-pitch first inning that included four walks. Reilly was taken out of the game after walking two more batters in the top of the second.

He allowed 5 runs, but only 1 earned, on 2 hits, 6 walks and 1 hit batsman in 1 2/3 innings.

The first inning could have gone much differently. After he drew a lead-off walk, Josenberger was caught in a rundown after a pick-off throw by Reilly, but first baseman Parker Noland threw wide of Austin at second base.

Kendall Diggs drew a one-out walk against Reilly, but was thrown out trying to advance to third base on a pitch that was bounced. Slavens hit his ninth home run moments later.

Cali singled home Josenberger in the second inning to give the Razorbacks a 5-0 lead. Arkansas led 7-0 midway through the fourth inning on an infield single by Peyton Holt and Vanderbilt’s third error — a throwing error by shortstop Jonathan Vastine.

Holt went 3 for 4 and scored on a wild pitch by right-hander Sam Hlibokie in the seventh inning to give the Razorbacks an 8-2 lead. He also made two strong plays to rob hits from his defensive position at second base.

McEntire relieved left-hander Hagen Smith after five innings. It was a stray from recent outings for McEntire, who has piggybacked Brady Tygart’s last three starts in the second game of series.

McEntire allowed 1 hit and struck out 6 during his 52-pitch outing.

Smith allowed 2 runs, 5 hits and 2 walks, and struck out 7 during his 84-pitch start. He threw 57 pitches for strikes.

Smith faced the minimum through the first three innings. Noland had an RBI single against him in the fourth inning and Enrique Bradfield hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Hliboki pitched 5 1/3 innings after replacing Reilly in the second inning. He gave up 4 hits, walked 2 and struck out 7 during his 75-pitch outing that included 53 strikes.

Arkansas improved to 9-1 in its last 10 SEC games. Vanderbilt lost its fourth consecutive game.