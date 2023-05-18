Information sought on runaway boy, 15

Jefferson County sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old boy said to be a runaway.

Jaylin Bennett was last seen Tuesday at about 8:45 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. He reportedly left his residence walking on Camden Cutoff, has run away previously and may be in the Pulaski County area.

Jaylin is described as 5-feet-9, 169 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jaylin's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (870) 541-5351 or the non-emergency dispatcher at (870) 541-5300.