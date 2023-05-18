Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Information sought on runaway boy, 15

by I.C. Murrell | Today at 3:04 a.m.

Jefferson County sheriff's officials are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old boy said to be a runaway.

Jaylin Bennett was last seen Tuesday at about 8:45 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. He reportedly left his residence walking on Camden Cutoff, has run away previously and may be in the Pulaski County area.

Jaylin is described as 5-feet-9, 169 pounds.

Anyone with information on Jaylin's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at (870) 541-5351 or the non-emergency dispatcher at (870) 541-5300.

Print Headline: Information sought on runaway boy, 15

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT