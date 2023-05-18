Italian flooding kills 8; thousands flee





CASTEL BOLOGNESE, Italy -- Exceptional rains Wednesday in a drought-struck region of northern Italy swelled rivers over their banks, killing at least eight people, forcing the evacuation of thousands and prompting officials to warn that Italy needs a national plan to combat climate change-induced flooding.

The heavy rains also forced Formula One to cancel this weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix to not overtax emergency crews that were already stretched thin in responding to the rivers of mud that have torn through the region, wreaking havoc on infrastructure and homes.

Days of rainstorms stretched across a broad swath of northern Italy and the Balkans, where "apocalyptic" floods, landslides and evacuations were also reported in Croatia, Bosnia and Slovenia.

The deputy governor of Emilia-Romagna, Irene Priolo, said eight people were killed and others unaccounted for in flooding that forced the evacuation of more than 10,000 people.

On Wednesday evening, authorities in the province of Ravenna, a tourist town famed for its Byzantine-era mosaics, about 14,000 people were ordered to leave their homes as a precaution because of fears that three rivers could overflow their banks.

Among the dead was a farmer who defied floodwaters to try to save equipment on his property, officials said. His wife was among the missing.

Rescue helicopters plucked people from rooftops as floodwaters rose ever higher in homes. In one rescue, a coast guard member pulled a woman out through a skylight from her home and held her tight as the two were winched to a hovering helicopter and pulled inside.

"Even upper floors aren't safe anymore," Gian Luca Zattini, mayor of Forli, one of the hardest-hit towns, told Sky TG24 TV.

Italian Civil Protection Minister Nello Musumeci called for a new nationwide hydraulic engineering plan to adapt to the impact of increasing incidents of floods and landslides. At a briefing, he noted that an average of 7.9 inches of rain had fallen in 36 hours in the region, with some areas registering 19.7 inches in that period.

"If you consider that this region averages 39.3 inches of rain in a year, you realize the impact that these rains have had in these hours," Musumeci said.

Citing the November landslide in Ischia, which killed a dozen people, he said that Italy is increasingly experiencing tropical weather seen in parts of Africa and other areas around the world, with long periods of drought punctuated by intense rainfall that can't be absorbed by the soil.

In Castel Bolognese, a town of around 9,000 people, the mayor said there was no electricity and many families were running out of food in an area that was hit by floods earlier this month. "Two weeks ago we had a flood and we were left to believe it happens once every 100 years," Luca Della Godenza said.

Information for this article was contributed by Jovana Gec and Frances D'Emilio of The Associated Press.









Italian firefighters rescue an elderly man in the village of Castel Bolognese on Wednesday. Flooding driven by heavy rain in the drought-stricken region of northern Italy has killed at least eight people and forced thousands of people to evacuate. Formula One officials canceled this weekend’s Emilia- Romagna Grand Prix to ease the load on emergency crews. The flooding also prompted calls for a national plan for climate change-induced flooding. More photos at arkansasonline.com/518italy/. (AP/Luca Bruno)











