Jacksonville police arrest 2 people after fatal Wednesday shooting

by Grant Lancaster | Today at 5:48 p.m.
FILE — A Jacksonville police vehicle is shown in this 2014 file photo.

Jacksonville police have arrested two men who have each been charged with capital murder in the Wednesday shooting death of a minor, according to a Thursday news release.

Zaevion Webster, 20, and Jauri Taylor, 18, also each face two counts of aggravated assault and one count apiece of attempted robbery and first-degree criminal mischief.

The arrests follow a fatal shooting at 218 South JP Wright Loop Road, located about 2 1/2 miles east of where U.S. 67/167 passes over Main Street in Jacksonville.

Pulaski County jail records showed police arrested the two men on Thursday. Both were being held in the Pulaski County jail on Thursday afternoon, an online inmate roster showed.

The release did not identify the victim, nor did it give details such as the time of the shooting or where police arrested Webster and Taylor. A police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message left Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday’s shooting was the first homicide reported by Jacksonville police in 2023.

