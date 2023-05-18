Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Lawmakers OK emergency rule to help rural hospitals in Arkansas access to new federal funding

by Neal Earley | Today at 2:32 p.m.
FILE — The state Capitol is shown in this undated file photo.

State lawmakers signed off on an emergency rule Thursday that will allow rural hospitals to access a new pot of federal funding.

The regulation will allow financially strapped facilities to apply for a Rural Emergency Hospital designation that will open them up to millions of dollars in federal assistance and higher Medicare reimbursement rates. The regulation is an emergency rule, meaning it will take effect after the Arkansas Legislative Council meets on Friday.

The General Assembly approved legislation in February enabling the state Department of Health to begin work on the regulation that will allow hospitals to apply for the new status. The designation is open to small, rural health-care facilities that provide mostly outpatient and emergency care.

In exchange, facilities that receive licensure as a Rural Emergency Hospital will have to drop most kinds of inpatient care.


ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT