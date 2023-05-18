Lexa man sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually assaulting girlfriend at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock

A 22-year-old Lexa man has accepted a 20-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting his ex-girlfriend on the University of Arkansas at Little Rock campus where she was a student.

Sentencing papers filed on Monday show Jarvis Montecco Greer pleaded guilty to second-degree sexual assault, a Class B felony, in exchange for the 20-year term imposed by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Cathi Compton.

Under the terms of his plea agreement, negotiated by deputy prosecutor Claire Maddox and defense attorney Eugene Clifford, the charge was reduced from Class Y felony rape, which carries a potential life sentence.

Greer still faces a charge of fourth-degree sexual assault, a Class D felony, in Phillips County where he is accused of having sex with a 14-year-old girl in Helena-West Helena, with police reporting the May 2022 incident was recorded on the girl’s phone. He’d been released on bail about seven months earlier.



