LIVE UPDATES: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt Game 1

Arkansas 8, Vanderbilt 2 — Middle 7th Inning

Vanderbilt gifted Arkansas another run after botching two potential outs in the inning.

Peyton Holt swatted a one-out double that fell out of the diving centerfielder's glove. He moved to third on an error at second base and then scored after a wild pitch.

Arkansas 7, Vanderbilt 2 — End 6th Inning

RHP Will McEntire relieved Hagen Smith and worked a quick 1-2-3 inning. He struck out a pair of Commodores on 11 pitches.

Smith's final line included 7 strikeouts, 5 hits, 2 walks, and 2 earned runs in 5 innings.

Arkansas 7, Vanderbilt 2 — Middle 6th Inning

The heart of the Razorback lineup was retired in order in the sixth inning. Jared Wegner popped out to the shortstop.

Kendall Diggs struck out on three pitches and Caleb Cali grounded out to third.

Arkansas 7, Vanderbilt 2 — End 5th Inning

Peyton Holt made another incredible defensive play at second base to end the fifth inning. He has been great there tonight.

The Commodores scored on an Enrique Bradfield single, but stranded two when Holt made a sliding stop and off-balance throw to Brady Slavens at first base.

Arkansas 7, Vanderbilt 1 — Middle 5th Inning

The Razorbacks went down in order for the first time in this game.

John Bolton grounded out before back-to-back strikeouts by Tavian Josenberger and Jace Bohrofen. They both have struck out twice.

Arkansas 7, Vanderbilt 1 — End 4th Inning

The Commodores pushed home their first run with a couple of singles and a walk against Hagen Smith.

Davis Diaz singled with one out and advanced to second base on a two-out walk by Chris Maldonado. He scored on Parker Noland's single.

Vandy left runners on the corners when Smith struck out RJ Austin. Smith has five strikeouts.

Arkansas 7, Vanderbilt 0 — Middle 4th Inning

Arkansas loaded the bases with two outs and scored twice on a Peyton Holt single deep in the hole at shortstop, plus a throwing error.

The Commodores have committed three errors.

Jared Wegner was hit by a pitch, Kendall Diggs reached when his bunt stayed fair down the third-base line and Brady Slavens was intentionally walked.

Arkansas 5, Vanderbilt 0 — End 3rd Inning

Hagen Smith has faced the minimum through three innings. He has thrown 25 of 33 pitches for strikes.

There is some rain in the Nashville area, but it looks like it will might south and east of campus. It is clouding up here.

Arkansas 5, Vanderbilt 0 — Middle 3rd Inning

Peyton Holt singled to lead off the third, but was stranded at second base when Tavian Josenberger struck out looking. Josenberger has three at-bats in three innings.

After Parker Rowland flied out, John Bolton bunted with one out to move Holt into scoring position.

Arkansas 5, Vanderbilt 0 — End 2nd Inning

John Bolton made a couple of slick plays from his position at shortstop to record groundouts in the second inning.

Hagen Smith finished things with a strikeout of RJ Austin. Smith has thrown 18 of 25 pitches for strikes.

Arkansas 5, Vanderbilt 0 — Middle 2nd Inning

Tavian Josenberger walked to lead off and scored on a 110 mph single by Caleb Cali. The hit came on a 3-2 count with two outs.

The Razorbacks sent the Commodores to the bullpen after a poor start by Patrick Reilly. Right-hander Sam Hliboki replaced him and stranded runners on the corners.

Arkansas 4, Vanderbilt 0 — End 1st Inning

Davis Diaz singled with one out, but RJ Shreck hit into a 6-4-3 double play to end the inning. That was the Razorbacks' SEC-leading 49th double play this season.

Arkansas 4, Vanderbilt 0 — Middle 1st Inning

The Razorbacks have put a big number on the board in the first inning.

Tavian Josenberger walked, Jared Wegner was hit by a pitch and Kendall Diggs walked to load the bases.

The first two came home on a two-run fielding error by second baseman RJ Austin.

Kendall Diggs was out at third trying to advance on a bounced ball, then Brady Slavens hit a two-run home run to right field.

Patrick Reilly, the Vandy starter, does not have good command this inning. He is missing a lot of pitches to his arm side.

Reilly also walked Peyton Holt and Parker Rowland before John Bolton flied out to center field.

Pregame

It is a really nice night here in Nashville. The temperature is low 80s and the wind is blowing in from the outfield.

The big news for Arkansas tonight is that Jared Wegner is back in the starting lineup. He will bat third and play left field. He has not started since April 11, when he broke his left thumb against Arkansas-Little Rock.

Arkansas will throw left-hander Hagen Smith.

Vanderbilt's No. 1 starter, Carter Holton, will not throw this series. Right-hander Patrick Reilly will get the start. He gave up 10 hits and 8 runs in a short start against Florida last week.

Arkansas’ starting lineup

CF Josenberger

RF Bohrofen

LF Wegner

DH Diggs

3B Cali

1B Slavens

2B Holt

C Rowland

SS Bolton