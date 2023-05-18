Man swept under in Buffalo River, lost

A man was lost in the Grinder's Ferry section of the Buffalo National River just 10 miles north of Marshall on Tuesday, a news release from the National Park Service said.

Fidel Saravia, 39, of San Miguel, El Salvador was lost after he "waded in the river, lost his footing, and was swept under water by the river's current, never resurfacing," the release said Wednesday morning.

Savaria was not wearing a life jacket, the release said.

Buffalo National River dispatch had received a call that a swimmer was in distress near Grinder's Ferry around 4:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the release said.

National Park Service rangers arrived around 4:40 p.m. and began searching the area with motorized boats. The release said the Searcy County sheriff's office and dive team assisted, along with the Marshall and Harrison fire departments, and several other organizations.

Divers searched the water until dark, officials said.

The search will continue, and volunteers are not needed at this time, according to the release.

"Though this is the first person lost on the Buffalo River in 2023, mere days before, another incident occurred in the same location, resulting in the near drowning and hospitalization of multiple people," the release said.

Officials said those near the water should be sure they are familiar with the environment and competent with obstacles.

"Competency includes being able to independently resurface after unexpectedly going underwater, stay afloat, change position, and swim a distance to get out of the water safely," the release said.

The park service said that those needing to report an emergency can call 911 or the park's 24-hour dispatch center at 1-888-692-1162.