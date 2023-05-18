Man wanted in two killings still loose

Craighead County deputies on Wednesday were still looking for a man suspected in the killing of his father and stepmother earlier this month, authorities said.

Authorities this week issued a warrant for Jonathan Boyd, 62, of Paragould who is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder in the May 8 killing of his father Larry Boyd, 84, and stepmother Josey Boyd, 80, Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said.

The couple was found dead May 8 at a residence in the 7900 block of Arkansas 351, Rolland said.

Boyd will also face an aggravated robbery charge if apprehended, Rolland said.