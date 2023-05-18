Mother-daughter actors Diane Ladd, Laura Dern to discuss their new book at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts

Actors Diane Ladd and Laura Dern — mother and daughter — will discuss their new book, “Honey, Baby, Mine: A Mother and Daughter Talk Life, Death, Love (and Banana Pudding),” at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, 501 E. Ninth St., Little Rock.

The event, under the auspices of the Arkansas Cinema Society, marks the first event in its partnership with the museum.

Society founding board member Jayme Lemons, producing partner with Laura in Jaywalker Pictures, will be the moderator. Doors open at 5:30. Admission is $50, which includes a copy of the book. Tickets can be purchased at arkansascinemasociety.org.

The book is a collection of personal conversations between Dern and Ladd, deriving from Dern's decision to distract her mother, suffering from a sudden life-threatening illness, during doctor-prescribed long walks to build back her lung capacity with conversations about love, sex, marriage, divorce, art, ambition and legacy. It also includes photos, family recipes and other mementos.

Dern and Ladd appeared together in "Daddy and Them," which writer-director-star Billy Bob Thornton shot in central Arkansas in 2001 but which was never released to theaters (it showed up on cable in 2003 and shortly thereafter on home video). The cast also included Andy Griffith, Kelly Preston, Jim Varney, Ben Affleck and Jamie Lee Curtis.



