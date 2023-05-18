Myths debunked

There's a slew of misinformation about hybrid and remote work floating around. If you don't separate fact from fiction, your company's future might look as bleak as a polar bear stranded on a melting iceberg.

One popular myth: Hybrid work leads to lower productivity. Picture yourself in your favorite pair of pajamas, lying on the couch with your laptop. Bosses might think that this is the epitome of remote work productivity, but they're sorely mistaken. Remote work doesn't lead to lower productivity levels. On the contrary, studies show that remote workers generally have higher productivity rates than their in-office counterparts. It's not about the location; it's about setting clear expectations, providing the right tools, and fostering a culture of trust and accountability.

Hybrid work is just an excuse for slacking off, another myth goes. This is as absurd as suggesting that mixing oil and vinegar creates a new element. Hybrid work is a flexible arrangement that allows employees to optimize their work-life balance and maximize their productivity. Hybrid work done right gives employees the best of both worlds: the social interactions of the office and the focus of remote work. The key is to create a structured hybrid-work policy and ensure that employees understand their responsibilities, regardless of their location.

Surely, collaboration and innovation suffer in hybrid work, or so claims a third myth. Not so! Think of remote and hybrid work as a game of musical chairs. When the music stops, and everyone settles into their virtual seats, collaboration and innovation can still flourish. It may require adopting new techniques to ensure that remote employees can innovate effectively, but technology has made it possible to bridge the gap. Video conferencing, project management tools, and instant messaging apps can help maintain the flow of communication and collaboration. It's essential to establish an environment where every voice is heard, and diverse perspectives are valued.

The fourth myth is that hybrid work must lead to disengagement and disconnection. In reality, disconnecting remote and hybrid workers from their colleagues is like trying to separate conjoined twins with a butter knife; it's neither easy nor advisable. With the right strategies in place, employees can remain connected and engaged, regardless of their work location. Encourage regular check-ins, create virtual water-cooler moments, and promote a strong company culture. Remember that empathy, understanding, and open communication are the lifeblood of a connected workforce.

Finally, the most toxic myth of all: If it's not broken, don't fix it, meaning that the traditional office model works fine and we shouldn't mess with it. If your boss believes that sticking to the traditional office model is the safest bet, they're like a captain refusing to abandon a sinking ship.

Times have changed, and so have employee expectations. Offering remote and hybrid work options helps attract top talent, improve employee satisfaction, and increase retention rates. Companies that fail to adapt to the new normal risk being left behind like relics from a bygone era.

Like a skilled magician debunking a seemingly impossible illusion, it's time for employers to confront these myths and reveal the truth about remote and hybrid work. By acknowledging and addressing the misinformation, you can create a work environment that fosters productivity, innovation, and employee satisfaction while securing your company's competitive edge in the ever-evolving business landscape.

It's time to let go of outdated assumptions and embrace the future of work. Remote and hybrid work models are here to stay, and companies that adapt, innovate, and create a culture of trust and flexibility will thrive in the long run.

Dr. Gleb Tsipursky is CEO of the hybrid work consultancy Disaster Avoidance Experts and wrote the best-seller "Returning to the Office and Leading Hybrid and Remote Teams." He lived in Little Rock for a year while on a research fellowship.