Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were pursued in their car by photographers after a charity event in New York, an injury-free incident that the mayor and the couple’s office described Wednesday as potentially dangerous and that stirred memories of the 1997 car crash that killed Harry’s mother, Princess Diana. With the help of police, the couple was eventually able to switch to a taxicab and be whisked away, according to a law enforcement official. Police confirmed the incident but said no injuries, collision or arrests took place. Mayor Eric Adams called it “reckless and irresponsible” for anyone to be chasing people in vehicles in the densely populated city. Harry and Meghan’s office said the chase “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.” It called the incident “near catastrophic.” “While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” they said. Harry’s fury at the media has been building for years. He blames an overly aggressive press for the death of his mother, and also accuses the media of hounding Meghan. He has made it his mission to reform the press and is currently suing three British tabloid publishers over alleged phone hacking and other unlawful snooping. Security for Harry and Meghan has been a concern since the British government stripped them of protection when they moved to California in 2020. Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, had been in New York to accept the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Award. She recounted how Ms. Magazine affected her world view. “It allowed me to recognize that part of my greater value and purpose in life was to advocate for those who felt unheard, to stand up to injustice, and to not be afraid of saying what is true and what is just and what is right,” she said, glancing at foundation co-founder Gloria Steinem. Video taken by bystanders and posted on social media showed Harry and Meghan exiting Manhattan’s Ziegfeld Ballroom and getting into an SUV as crowds of pedestrians and photographers gawked. They were followed by photographers and, aided by police officers assisting their private security detail, went to a police station about 14 blocks away. They spent several minutes there waiting for the situation to de-escalate and, once it was safe, left in a taxi, according to a law enforcement official. Another video posted by TMZ showed the couple in a taxi stuck in traffic several blocks from the ballroom as photographers recorded them through the windows. The cab was being escorted by police vehicles with flashing lights.

Lauren Boebert is divorcing her husband, Jayson Boebert, who has shared in both the spotlight and controversy during her time in politics. The Republican congresswoman from Colorado announced the impending divorce Tuesday “with a heavy weight on my heart.” “I am grateful for our years of marriage together and for our beautiful children,” she said, asking for privacy. “I’ve always been faithful in my marriage, and I believe strongly in marriage, which makes this announcement that much more difficult.” She added, “This is truly about irreconcilable differences.” Married in 2005, the couple has four sons.





In this Oct. 2, 2019, file photo, Meghan Markle appears at the Creative Industries and Business Reception at the British High Commissioner's residence in Johannesburg. (Dominic Lipinski/Pool via AP, File)







Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., questions witnesses during the House Oversight and Accountability Committee's hearing about Congressional oversight of Washington, D.C.,on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)





