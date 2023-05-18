North Little Rock’s Mutants of the Monster festival includes more than music

The annual Mutants of the Monster music festival gets cranked up at various venues in downtown North Little Rock on June 1 and runs through June 3.

Of course, there are plenty of bands scheduled to melt your face off, including Yob, -16-, Closet Witch, Darsombra, Witching, Claw Marks and many more. And yes, Arkansas will be well represented by the likes of Pallbearer, Rwake, Illusionaut, Deadbird, Colour Design, Dylan Earl, Adam Faucett and the Spectral Class and Stephanie Smittle.

But over time, Mutants has mutated to include more than just music. This year’s festival features “We Are All Shadows,” a solo exhibit by New Orleans painter Lillian Aguinaga. The exhibit, which is part of the Latino Art Project and will be up through June 10, opens at 5 p.m. Friday at Acansa Gallery, 413-A Main St., North Little Rock, and is included in the Third Friday Art Walk presented by the Argenta Arts District. Admission is free. The gallery will be open until 8 p.m. Friday. Regular hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Call (501) 663-2287 for more information.

Aguinaga, 38, is a heavy metal fan and has deep ties to Mutants of the Monster. She first attended in 2012 and has sold her paintings and prints as a festival vendor. She’s also longtime friends with members of Rwake and Deadbird. In 2021, when her home was damaged and she and her partner had to evacuate New Orleans during Hurricane Ida, Mutants founder Christopher "C.T." Terry helped her set up merchandise to sell at that year’s festival, and a limited-edition CD was sold as a fundraiser for them.

“The community is pretty amazing,” says Aguinaga. “It’s beyond music. It’s family.”

She grew up in Memphis and graduated from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in 2010 with a bachelor’s degree in painting (her graduation day, May 16, was the same day legendary heavy metal singer Ronnie James Dio died, she says. “I had family in town from Peru and I was, like, man, this is bittersweet”).

Her paintings are figurative and she counts Jenny Saville, Francis Bacon and Lucian Freud among her influences. Speaking about the show’s theme, Aguinaga says: “It’s about being dimmed by our own metaphorical shadows. It has to do with a lot of grief and our own identities, and it’s about being hidden in the shadows.”

Another non-musical event at this year’s festival is a book panel at 3 p.m. June 3 at Refuge Church, 201 W. Fourth St., with journalist Kim Kelly and graphic novelist Nate Powell. Admission is free; donations are encouraged.

Kelly is the author of “Fight Like Hell: The Untold Story of American Labor.” Her work has appeared in The New York Times, the Columbia Journalism Review, Esquire and other outlets. Powell, whose books include “Swallow Me Whole,” “Two Dead,” “Save it for Later” and more, grew up in North Little Rock. He won the National Book Award for his work on the “March” series of books about civil rights activist and U.S. Rep. John Lewis.

Terry, the festival founder who also sings in Rwake and Deadbird, says the various talents of the Mutants’ audience were what inspired him to branch out the festival’s offerings.

“I started learning more about the people coming to the show, and you find out that they are artists,” he says. “They have their own stuff they are into. We have authors, painters, all these artists who are the same caliber of heaviness as our musicians. It’s just a different facet of art.”

Sammy Williams of Little Rock has helped Terry organize Aguinaga’s exhibit and other festival events.

“We were thinking of other ideas we might have that would give people extra things to do and give people that festival feel and expand the horizons [of the festival],” he says. “Lillian has been a huge supporter of the festival in the past. We already loved her art and she fits everything that we wanted to do, so why not do a whole art show of some of her bigger pieces.”

(Williams is also one of the hosts, along with Powell and others, of the festival’s special tribute to Little Rock punk band Trusty at 4:30 p.m. June 3 at Refuge Church. Admission is free; donations are encouraged.)

Aguinaga will attend the opening on Friday and will return to North Little Rock next month for Mutants of the Monster.

“It’s a really good lineup,” she says. “Rwake and Deadbird are two of my favorites. The band Whether is from Shreveport and they’re [really good]. I love Pallbearer, and Yob is always a spiritual experience when you see them.”

A festival pass for all musical performances is $100. Tickets for individual shows range from $10-$25. For ticket information, visit lastchancerecords.com.

To stay up to date on Mutants of the Monster news, check the festival’s Instagram and Facebook pages.



