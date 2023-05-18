TENNIS

Swiatek suffers thigh injury

Two-time defending champion Iga Swiatek retired in the third set of her Italian Open quarterfinal against Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina because of a right thigh injury. It was 2-2 in the third when the top-ranked Swiatek stopped after more than two hours of play. She won the first set 6-2 before Rybakina took the second set 7-6 (3). The match started on Wednesday evening and ended early Thursday morning in extremely humid conditions. The retirement ended Swiatek's 14-match winning streak in Rome and raised questions over her status for the French Open, where the main draw starts May 28 and where the Polish player is the defending champion. During the second-set tiebreaker, Swiatek grasped her right knee after shifting directions a few times behind the baseline. Close to tears, she took a medical timeout after the set and left the court. When she returned, her upper right thigh was bandaged. Then after four more games, she retired.

Djokovic upset in Rome

Twenty-year-old Danish player Holger Rune recorded his second victory over Novak Djokovic in little more than six months, beating the 22-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 Wednesday to reach the Italian Open semifinals in Rome. Rune, who also defeated Djokovic in the Paris Masters final in November, gave the Serb fits with his rapid court coverage. He made his opponent hit extra balls on points that Djokovic thought he had already finished off. The 35-year-old Djokovic didn't appear at his best physically early on and called for a trainer after holding for a 2-1 lead in the second set. Djokovic recently returned after three weeks off because of a lingering issue with his surgically repaired right elbow. He's preparing for the French Open, which starts in 11 days.

BASEBALL

Yankees' pitcher suspended

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German was suspended for 10 games Wednesday by Major League Baseball and fined for violating the sport's prohibition of foreign substances on the mound. The penalty was announced following German's ejection in the fourth inning Tuesday night at Toronto for what an umpire said was "the stickiest hand I've ever felt." "My fingers had a hard time coming off his palm," crew chief James Hoye explained after the game. The punishment was imposed by Michael Hill, MLB's senior vice president for on-field operations. German did not appeal, and his suspension began with Wednesday night's game in Toronto. German cannot be replaced on the roster while he is suspended.

Twins' OF suffers fracture

Minnesota Twins center fielder Nick Gordon is heading to the injured list after he fractured his right shin during Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The injury occurred when Gordon fouled a pitch by Dylan Covey off his leg during the fifth inning. Gordon grimaced in pain and was looked at trainers for five minutes before he decided to remain in the game. He struck out swinging on the next pitch and then was pulled. Manager Rocco Baldelli said after the Twins' 7-3 loss that Gordon would "be out for a bit, sadly." Gordon is batting .185, but had started to find his stride after having a .143 average at the end of April. He was 6 for 19 with two RBI in his last seven games going into Wednesday. He was hitless in two at-bats in the series finale.

Dodgers' May back on IL

Less than a year after coming back from Tommy John surgery, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is headed back to the injured list due to right elbow pain. Manager Dave Roberts said after Wednesday's 7-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins that May has a flexor pronator strain and would miss at least one month. May -- who had reconstructive elbow surgery in May 2021 -- went only one inning before exiting the game. He allowed one hit and struck out two. The 25-year old May has a 4-1 record with a 2.63 ERA. Opponents are batting .173 against May, which is second-lowest in the National League and sixth-lowest in the majors.

Machado injures left hand

San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado has a small fracture in his left hand and the team isn't sure if he will require a stint on the injured list. Machado was hurt when he was hit by a pitch in Monday night's 4-0 win against the Kansas City Royals. Padres Manager Bob Melvin said X-rays that night didn't show a fracture, but Machado had a CT scan and MRI on Tuesday that revealed a fractured metacarpal. The slumping Padres lost two of three to the last-place Royals and have dropped nine of 11 overall. "It's definitely a tough stretch for us," said Machado, who is hitting .231 with 5 homers and 19 RBI.

Rangers activate Seager

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was activated from the injured list Wednesday after 31 games because of a left hamstring strain. The AL West-leading Rangers made the move before the finale of their series against NL East leader Atlanta. Seager was back in the lineup hitting second, as usual, but was the designated hitter instead of playing shortstop in his first game back. Catcher Sam Huff was optioned back to Round Rock to make room on the 26-man roster. Seager hit .359 with one home run and four RBI in the first 11 games of the season before he got hurt running the bases April 11 in a home game against Kansas City.

SOCCER

Man City reaches finals

Manchester City is three games away from making history. And after the stunning rout of Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday, Pep Guardiola's march toward a treble of trophies feels unstoppable. "We are there. We can think about it, can visualize it," the City manager said after his team's 4-0 win at Etihad Stadium. Madrid's undisputed kings of Europe were humbled and, but for the efforts of Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, the scoreline could have been so much worse for the 14-time champions. City feels like an irresistible force as it closes in on the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup titles. It was certainly too much for Madrid to handle as Bernardo Silva scored twice in the first half, Eder Militao scored an own goal after the break and substitute Julian Alvarez struck in time added on to seal a 5-1 aggregate win.

HOCKEY

U.S. knocks off Austria

The United States maintained a perfect record at the ice hockey world championship by beating Austria 4-1 on Wednesday for a fourth consecutive victory in the group stage. Lane Hutson and Nick Perbix contributed a goal and an assist each while Rocco Grimaldi and Carter Mazur also scored for the Americans, who moved four points clear atop Group A. Denmark is second with a game in hand, while Austria stayed on one point in seventh.

Nick Bonino skated around the goal to feed the unmarked Grimaldi, who opened the scoring with a shot high into the net 7:16 minutes into the middle period at Nokia Arena. Captain Thomas Raffl equalized for the Austrians 10 minutes later but Mazur restored the U.S.' lead after just 57 seconds, netting from the slot.

Poland's Iga Swiatek returns the ball to Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina during the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. (Fabrizio Corradetti/LaPresse via AP)



