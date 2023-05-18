Pilot dies in airplane crash Wednesday in Washington County

FAYETTEVILLE -- A pilot died Wednesday after crashing a plane in southern Washington County, according to officials.

John Luther, Washington County's director of emergency management, said the pilot died when a Beechcraft King Air crashed. Luther said he had no information about passengers in the aircraft.

After searching, Washington County sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement agencies reported at 3:39 p.m. they found the aircraft.

Kelly Cantrell, public information officer for the sheriff's office, said the crash site was in heavily wooded and rugged terrain between Carpenter and Ferry roads.

According to information from the sheriff's office, air traffic control at the Fort Smith Regional Airport reported a possible crash, and the sheriff's office received other reports an airplane had lost altitude and possibly crashed.

The sheriff's office released the initial information about the possible crash around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. At that time, nothing had been found and no other information was available.

The search effort included Washington County emergency management, Greenland police, West Fork police, the Arkansas State Police, and helicopters from Mercy Air Evac and the Benton County sheriff's office.

A command post was set up at the Oak Grove Cemetery.

Luther said the sheriff's office will secure the crash site, and investigators from the federal National Transportation Safety Board will take over the investigation.