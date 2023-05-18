Pilot in fatal plane crash in southern Washington County identified as former Mississippi state senator

FAYETTEVILLE -- A former Mississippi state senator died when the small plane he was flying Wednesday crashed in southern Washington County.

John Morgan, 76, of Oxford, Miss., was the only person aboard a Beechcraft King Air when it lost altitude and crashed on private property between Carpenter and Ferry roads near Winslow. The plane crashed in steep, rugged terrain, according to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Several Mississippi news outlets reported Morgan spent time as a state senator in the 1980s and 90s. He also served as a Lafayette County, Miss., supervisor for many years, the equivalent of a county quorum court position in Arkansas. Morgan founded the Morgan White Group, an insurance company in Ridgeland, Miss., in 1987.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves posted a picture of Morgan to Twitter on Wednesday, saying Morgan "was perhaps the most fiercely loyal person I ever met."

Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann posted to Twitter on Wednesday he and Morgan had met the previous evening in Oxford.

"Today, he is the victim of a tragic accident," Hosemann tweeted. "Our state and Johnny's legions of friends have lost laughter, a warm smile, a brilliant businessman and a community and political leader."

FlightAware lists a Beechcraft King Air 90 departing University-Oxford airport about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, heading to Drake Field in Fayetteville.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office released the initial information about a possible crash around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. At that time, nothing had been found.

Air traffic control at the Fort Smith Regional Airport reported a possible crash, and the Sheriff's Office received other reports an airplane had possibly crashed.

After searching, authorities reported about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday they had found the aircraft.

The search effort included Washington County emergency management, Greenland police, West Fork police, the Arkansas State Police, and helicopters from Mercy Air Evac and the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

Officials with the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration were scheduled to arrive Thursday to assume responsibility of the investigation.