Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police beat: Police investigate shooting in NLR

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:32 a.m.

Police investigate shooting in NLR

North Little Rock police on Wednesday were still investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left a man injured, authorities said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting just before 4:30 p.m. at The Homes At Pine Crossing apartments on North Locust Street found a man who had been shot, spokeswoman Lt. Amy Cooper said.

The man's injury was not life-threatening, Cooper said.

Detectives were still investigating the incident, and no suspect information could be released Wednesday, Cooper said.

Print Headline: Police beat: Police investigate shooting in NLR

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT