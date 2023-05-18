Police beat: Police investigate shooting in NLR

Police investigate shooting in NLR
North Little Rock police on Wednesday were still investigating a Tuesday afternoon shooting that left a man injured, authorities said.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting just before 4:30 p.m. at The Homes At Pine Crossing apartments on North Locust Street found a man who had been shot, spokeswoman Lt. Amy Cooper said.
The man's injury was not life-threatening, Cooper said.
Detectives were still investigating the incident, and no suspect information could be released Wednesday, Cooper said.