Rogers man killed in crash

by The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 3:30 a.m.

One man died in a single-vehicle wreck in Rogers early Tuesday morning, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Benton County sheriff's office.

Tredis Allen, 31, of Rogers was driving south at high speed around 2 a.m. Tuesday near 801 N. Old Wire Road when he lost control of his 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee and left the road, according to the report.

The Jeep hit a tree and Allen was pinned inside the vehicle, the report says.

A deputy investigating the crash reported that it was overcast and the road was wet at the time.

Print Headline: Rogers man killed in crash

