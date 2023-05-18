Rogers man killed in crash

One man died in a single-vehicle wreck in Rogers early Tuesday morning, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Benton County sheriff's office.

Tredis Allen, 31, of Rogers was driving south at high speed around 2 a.m. Tuesday near 801 N. Old Wire Road when he lost control of his 1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee and left the road, according to the report.

The Jeep hit a tree and Allen was pinned inside the vehicle, the report says.

A deputy investigating the crash reported that it was overcast and the road was wet at the time.