Softball capsules

SOFTBALL

CLASS 6A

CABOT (23-2) VS. BRYANT (17-4)

GAME TIME 4 p.m.

WHERE Farris Field, Conway

CABOT

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

COACH Chris Cope

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 16 (defeated Little Rock Southwest 16-0 on March 15)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 2 (lost 4-2 to Benton on April 24)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Bentonville West 5-0 (state second round), def. Rogers 1-0 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Senior pitcher Akayla Barnard pitched a no-hitter in the Lady Panthers' state tournament opener before giving up just one hit in the semifinals. ... Cabot's last state title came in 2019. ... Both of the team's losses came to the Class 5A finalists -- Benton and Greene County Tech. ... Cope has also won state titles at Dardanelle (2007) and Searcy (2011)

BRYANT

CONFERENCE 6A-Central

COACH Lisa Dreher

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 22 (defeated Little Rock Central 22-0 on March 28)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 3 (lost to Bentonville West 10-7 on April 7 and 6-3 to Rogers on April 8)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Springdale Har-Ber 3-2 (state second round), def. Bentonville 6-4 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Bryant is making its first appearance in a state championship game since 2012. That was also the last year that it captured a title. ... Senior Abby Gentry, a South Dakota State signee, has hit a school-record 14 home runs this season. ... The Lady Hornets have dropped three of their past four games to Cabot, including a 9-8 decision on April 28 in a game where seven home runs were hit. ... Bryant has 10 shutout victories.

CLASS 1A

BRADLEY (26-7) VS. TAYLOR (23-4-1)

GAME TIME 7 p.m.

WHERE Farris Field, Conway

BRADLEY

CONFERENCE 1A-8

COACH Kyle Foster

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 21 (defeated Bearden 21-0 on May 1)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 12 (lost to Genoa Central 12-0 on March 7)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Blevins 1-0 (regional first round), def. Mount Ida 10-0 (regional second round), lost to Taylor 3-2 (regional final), def. County Line 18-3 (state first round), def. Calico Rock 6-1 (state second round), def. Wonderview 8-1 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Junior pitcher Ainslee Moore has recorded more than 200 strikeouts while batting nearly .370 this season. ... Bradley started the season 3-3 and was 10-6 on March 25. ... The Lady Bears lost in the first round to Mount Vernon-Enola last season and advanced to the second round in 2021. ... Senior Jackie Kelner has drove in 50 runs.

TAYLOR

CONFERENCE 1A-8

COACH Courtney McHenry

LARGEST MARGIN OF VICTORY 20 (defeated Lafayette County 20-0 on April 21)

LARGEST MARGIN OF DEFEAT 3 (lost to Bradley 7-4 on April 11)

HOW THEY GOT HERE def. Mineral Springs 12-0 (regional first round), def. Emerson 9-0 (regional semifinal), def. Bradley 3-2 (regional final), def. Mulberry 17-0 (state first round), def. Viola 4-0 (state second round), def. Midland 3-1 (state semifinals)

NOTEWORTHY Only one team has won more consecutive state titles than Taylor's five, and that's Foreman, which won six in a row from 2006-2011. ... McHenry led the Lady Tigers to a championship in her first year as coach in 2022. ... Sophomore Ayla Buford has an earned-run average of just over 1.00 and is batting .481 with 4 home runs. ... Senior Maggie McHenry has hit a team-high nine home runs on the season.