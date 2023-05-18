STATE FINALS REPORT: Lady Tigers play for Gryskiewicz; Former coach has big impact on Luther





SOCCER

Girls

BENTONVILLE

Lady Tigers play for Gryskiewicz

The Bentonville Lady Tiger soccer team is back in the finals for the first time since winning it all in 2017, but they are making their return with heavy hearts because of a recent tragedy.

Bentonville senior Stephon Gryskiewicz, who was a member of the Tigers' baseball team, passed away May 6 after an accident at Beaver Lake less than two weeks before his graduation. The news stunned the community.

Gryskiewicz was 18.

Bentonville sophomore defender Tori Otter said immediately following the team's 3-0 semifinals win last Saturday against Rogers that the team has dedicated its state tournament run to Gryskiewicz.

"I felt it was really important for our team to come out strong before the championship game," Otter said. "We wanted to win for Stephon. We wanted to play in honor of him. I went to basketball games with him and he was just such a nice guy. I think we came out and achieved that. We did exactly what we wanted to and accomplished our goals."

The semifinals win was a breaking of recent barriers for the Lady Tigers, who have a record eight state titles in Arkansas' largest classification. After winning it all in 2017, Bentonville has made the semifinals three times in the past four seasons but could never find its way back to the championship game.

Bentonville (16-3-1) has changed that in a big way with a dominant run in the state tournament this season. The Tigers have given up just one goal and have scored six in two games.

Kayla Hurley has led the team with two goals so far with Otter, Star Chesshir, Olivia Smith and Graci Jones also finding the back of the net in the playoffs.

If Bentonville is able to add hardware to its trophy case with its game Saturday at 4 p.m. in Conway, it will have to be against a very familiar foe in Fayetteville (16-1-2), which has won five state titles.

The two programs have battled it out in recent years for 6A-West titles and Fayetteville even eliminated Bentonville in last year's state tournament in a semifinals matchup.

"I wasn't coaching here when we were in the finals last," Bentonville Coach Steven Porter said. "Two years ago, we played a conference championship against Fayetteville, who narrowly won and went on to win state that year. We started seven freshmen that season. We came back and won the conference title against Fayetteville, who made it to the final. It was a bitter pill to swallow. But this year we are again the conference champions.

"Hopefully we have a state championship to go along with two conference titles now."

-- Harold McIlvain II

HARRISON

Lady Goblins lean on tradition

The Lady Goblins lost in the semifinals a year ago, but they have seven state titles to their credit with the last coming in 2019.

Harrison (20-4-1) will take on Pulaski Academy at noon on Saturday searching for title number eight.

Coach Chris Pratt said his group believes in the tradition.

"We build a program here," said Pratt, who is in his 23rd year at Harrison. "They believe in what they're doing. They put the program first. We got a real good group of seniors and they kinda bring just everybody else along."

The success this year has come with a mix of offense and defense, Pratt said.

"We've got one of the top players in the state in Clare Barger and we've got quite a few other seniors who are major contributors on this team. And some underclassmen who have really come over the course of the year.

"We only gave up two goals during the state tournament and scored quite a few but the first-round games aren't sometimes an even matchup. We put four on Little Rock Christian in the quarterfinal game and we've done that a couple of times to some good teams. We find ways of playing offense so you don't have to play defense and playing solid defense so you can win games by a goal."

The Lady Goblins are making their 11th trip to the finals.

"I think this team just evolved over the course of the season," Pratt said. "They found ways of becoming a better team, playing what roles they needed to play and putting the team before anything else.

"When it comes down to it I've been in a ton of those finals and sometimes tactics have very little to do with the game. It's just a matter of how bad does somebody want to win it. That sometimes is what prevails. I think our girls are hungry and they want to go out and provide they are one of the best teams in the state."

-- Paul Boyd

FAYETTEVILLE

Lady Bulldogs dig in, hang on

The Lady Bulldogs earned their third-straight trip to the state title match, but only after a marathon match against Mount St. Mary Academy, the top seed from the 6A-Central.

Fayetteville prevailed after 80 minutes of regulation play, two 10-minute sudden death overtimes, and a five-penalty kick session before a goal by sophomore Eleanor Lock in a sudden-death penalty kick after two hours of play.

"Penalty kicks, I hate it for both teams," Fayetteville Coach Joe Thoma said. "It's so exciting for everybody else, but it sucks. We practice them. We practiced for this the last three weeks of the season and told the girls to be ready. We got the last one."

During the regular season, matches are considered ties after regulation and no overtime is played. Penalty kicks, or a shootout, only occurs after the two overtimes if the game is still tied in state tournament play. No players used during the best-of-five penalty kick portion can be used during the sudden death penalty kicks.

Senior Emily Robinson, who was selected to the Class 6A state tournament team last year, was spectacular in goal in Fayetteville's two wins in the state tournament. She allowed a single goal to Fort Smith Northside in a 3-1 win in the second round. Robinson allowed a goal to Mount St. Mary in the first half, and two on penalty kicks, but then was spotless.

"The girls just battled back," Thoma said. "We talked about it at halftime, and they solved the problems. That's what we do, solve problems."

Lauren Magre scored Fayetteville's tying goal on Saturday in the semifinal win over Mount St. Mary. She was named All-State and named to the state tournament team as well last year. She's scored 16 goals this season and has 15 assists.

"She's been all-state and named to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Prep team," Thoma said. "It's nothing strange to her. She's a great player."

Thoma has guided the Lady Bulldogs to the state title in 2010 and 2021, and to the championship game last year.

-- Leland Barclay

Boys

SPRINGDALE

Red'Dogs battle through to final

It wasn't an easy road for the Springdale boys soccer team to battle its way back to its first state championship game in two years, but Bulldogs Coach DJ Beeler knows the right mindset helped them get there.

Despite falling behind in its past two state tournament games, there was never a doubt among the Bulldogs if they could get back into the contests during their historic run.

"These guys never give up," Beeler said. "We fell behind in the semifinals game and in our quarterfinals game as well. We had to find a way to level the match several times this tournament. We've got a lot of belief in ourselves. We know it isn't over until it's over. We've proven that. That's the message. We talk about it and say it out loud, but they believe it. That's the most important thing."

Springdale, which last won titles in 2019 and 2021, put away Little Rock Central in a 2-0 opening-round win. Come-from-behind efforts were required after that. They needed to rally for identical 2-1 wins against Little Rock Catholic in the quarterfinals then an overtime win against a top-seed in Fayetteville.

Springdale's endurance was tested heavily during the state tournament run. The Bulldogs needed to win three games in three days to earn the right to face Conway (19-3) in the championship match at noon Friday on the campus of the University of Central Arkansas.

Springdale (12-2-3) is looking to accomplish the rare feat of winning a title as a No. 3 seed, which doesn't get a bye in the opening round like the seeds ahead of them. The last team to win three games in three days was Bentonville in 2016. Most teams run out of gas being forced to win three consecutive games against more rested opponents.

During the past eight state tournaments including this year, 10 teams were able to make it to the semifinals winning three consecutive games. Only Springdale this season, Rogers in a runner-up 2018 season and Bentonville in a championship 2016 season advanced to the finals as a No. 3 seed or lower.

Springdale's ability to be aggressive on offense has been a big key during this state title run.

"The thing about this game is that it is hard to score," Beeler said. "You can generate chances but not be rewarded. You have to keep believing that if you create opportunities for yourself that eventually some of them will fall. We want to put ourselves in good positions and put the defense under pressure. We've done that so far. We want our opponents to make difficult decisions."

Junior forward Jonathan Calderon has been the key cog for Springdale this postseason. He has scored a goal in every game so far in the state tournament and he found the equalizer to tie the game at 1-1 against Fayetteville in the second half in the semifinals matchup.

"This run has been so crazy," Calderon said. "I just wanted to do this for my teammates. We really got our minds right in the last three games of the regular season and are playing our best right now. It's been amazing."

-- Harold McIlvain II

HAAS HALL-BENTONVILLE

Huskies reach finals on hot streak

The Huskies appear to coming together at the right time.

Haas Hall-Bentonville (14-4-2) is riding a seven-game winning streak and will play for a state title at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Coach Eric Powers said playing last year despite being ineligible for postseason play helped his group this season.

"I think it helped quite a bit for some of the kids," Powers said. "We lost a couple of kids from that team, but the kids that are still here from that team last year it gave them an idea of what competition they'd be playing against this year which definitely helps because it prepares you for what's coming.

"We set the goal to win state this year and with our competitiveness last year it gave us the opportunity to be ready."

Haas Hall notched a pair of shutouts in the state tournament to reach the finals. It blanked Crowley's Ridge Academy 3-0 and also shut out Decatur 4-0 in the semifinals.

Powers said it's a mix between upperclassmen and youngsters on this year's roster.

"We have a little bit of everything," Powers said. "We have five seniors and another four or five freshmen starting and nine freshmen total on the varsity roster. Some of them had to learn baptism by fire. We had one [freshman] that we threw back there with a couple of freshmen in the back line. He's grown a lot this year as a player and he'll be taking over the back line next year. He's had to grow up a lot and luckily he's got the mentality of wanting to learn and wanting to get better."

-- Paul Boyd

GREEN FOREST

Tigers clash with Haas Hall for third time

Green Forest is hoping facing Haas Hall for a third time this season will be the charm.

The Tigers (15-3-2) lost 2-0 to Haas Hall, but also forged a 2-2 tie during the regular season.

Coach Adam Richter is in his first season as the head coach, after serving as an assistant a year ago. It's definitely different, Richter said.

"It's a lot different," Richter said. "I was surprised by how much extra responsibilities there were when it came to being in the head coach position."

Richter said the mental approach is key for his team to have a chance to be successful.

"I think for our team it's all about mentality," Richter said. "I think we have the skill and drive necessary to do it. But they just have to be mentally present and there. Haas Hall's coach has done an incredible job with them. Last year, we beat them very handily and I think the team that I have, in the first game, find it difficult to take them seriously. That became our downfall. ... I think as long as they take the game seriously and play the game the way they've been playing the last half of this season and state, I think we'll be fine there."

Green Forest has five seniors and four of those started this year.

"The fifth one has been more involved getting prepared for college this semester and hasn't been at practice as much. He's kind of stepped away, which has kinda hurt us," Richter said.

But that player will be needed for the finals since the Tigers had a player get a red card in the semifinal, which means he won't be able to play in the finals.

Richter is confident his team can win a state title if they show up in the right frame of mind.

"I absolutely believe if they show up with that drive to win that they've had the rest of the state tournament, they can do it," Richter said. "I know they can. They just have to show up and do it."

With three and sometimes four freshmen starting, they have the internal drive to claim a state championship.

"They've played this game their whole life and they just want to do the best that they can," Richter said. "I think their motivation comes internally to prove they have what it takes to win that state tournament. They are a little goofy. Sometimes they don't have all the discipline that they're supposed to. But they're kids and that's kinda what you expect. We have some really good leaders who are coming in the freshman class."

-- Paul Boyd

BASEBALL

SPRINGDALE HAR-BER

Another familiar foe awaits Wildcats

The Class 6A state tournament has been more like a 6A-West Conference refresher course for Springdale Har-Ber's baseball team.

The Wildcats (25-6) had to earn victories over league rivals Springdale and Rogers Heritage in order to reach today's championship game, where they will play Bentonville in a 1 p.m. showdown at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

"In some ways, it's good," Har-Ber Coach Dustin Helmkamp said. "There is familiarity with the teams, which helps out in scouting purposes. Then again, you have to be a little more cautious with those teams because they know you.

"With the way the conference schedule was laid out, we played Heritage on Feb. 27 and 28, and they were a completely different team last week. I'm sure the same can be said of Bentonville, which we played the last weekend in March."

The 6A-West teams had their way throughout the state tournament, in which they swept every game played against a 6A-Central team. It led to an all-West semifinal, in which No. 2 seed Har-Ber defeated Heritage while No. 3 seed Bentonville upended top seed Rogers.

"I think it says a lot about our conference," Helmkamp said. "Even if it had gone the other way, I still think we have a very good conference. The tournament could have gone a million different ways, and the games went our way.

"I always feel good about our conference, from one to nine. We were swept this year by a team that didn't even make the state tournament. This conference preps you well for the state tournament, and you have to be ready to play every night."

-- Henry Apple

BENTONVILLE

Things go Tigers' way in May

Things haven't always gone Bentonville's way during the regular season over the past two years, but that all seems to change once the Tigers reach postseason play.

Bentonville (20-12) reached the Class 6A state championship game for the second straight season after the Tigers finished third in the 6A-West Conference standings. Bentonville then defeated Jonesboro and Conway -- avenging its loss to the Wampus Cats in last year's championship -- and knocked off Rogers to set up a showdown with Springdale Har-Ber.

"Through the course of any season, I think each season is a growing process," Bentonville Coach Todd Abbott said. "Sometimes you're going to have more growth than others during the year.

"These last two springs, with both groups, they've had their respective challenges in areas of growth. I think this year's group, just like last year's group, are putting things together at the right time and playing really good baseball."

While it appears Bentonville could have an advantage by getting to play in the championship game a second straight year, Abbott said that may not exactly be the case.

"Any time you get a chance to go back, I guess there is a case of familiarity," Abbott said. "But if you look at the lineup we are putting out this year, I think there are only two guys in the lineup this year that was in the lineup last year.

"It's still collectively new for everybody, right? It's going to be a new experience, a new energy, new nerves and new excitement. It's another baseball game to be played, and we're one of the fortunate ones that get to play in the last games of the year."

-- Henry Apple

SOFTBALL

MANSFIELD

Lady Tigers ready to roll

After a narrow 4-3 win in the first round of the state tournament, Mansfield Coach Donnie Eveld did not mince words in his postgame interview.

"You just saw our worst game of the season," Eveld said.

Based on how his team responded in the next two games, Eveld was right. The Lady Tigers (29-3) responded with 10-3 and 14-4 wins to punch their ticket to the state championship game. Mansfield will take on Riverside at 1 p.m. Friday at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway.

In the 4-3 win against Bigelow, Mansfield gave up two first-inning runs, trailing for the only time in the tournament. The Lady Tigers responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning and held on for the win.

Against McCrory, a five-run first was more than enough to secure the win, and against East Poinsett County, Mansfield put up five runs in the second. EPC did rally to get within a run, but the Lady Tigers scored four runs in back-to-back innings to invoke the run-rule.

This marks the program's third state finals appearance. Mansfield won the title in 2014 and lost in 2021. The finals appearance also caps a tremendous sports season for the school's girls' sports teams. The volleyball team won the state title and the basketball team reached the semifinals.

Much of the attention on the softball team is focused on senior Alyson Edwards, and for good reason. In the circle she is 29-3 with a 1,500 ERA. She's just as impressive at the plate with a .600 batting average and 15 home runs, when teams choose to pitch to her. But Eveld and Edwards both said the entire lineup is potent at the plate. Three players had three RBIs each in the semifinal win.

"One through nine, all of these girls can hit the ball," said Eveld. "There is not a weak stick in our lineup. Everybody can hit. We have confidence in all of the when they walk to the plate, I'm looking for a hit from all nine."

Riverside (24-4) was not seriously threatened in any of its state tournament games with 10-0, 3-1 and 3-0 wins. Pitcher Klaire Womack was sensational in the three games, firing a no-hitter in the opener against Dierks, a one-hitter against Mount Vernon-Enola and a two-hitter against Quitman in the semifinals. She struck out 13 batters in each of the three wins.

-- Chip Souza

GRAVETTE

Former coach has big impact on Luther

Samantha Luther was immersed in a winning culture as a player in Farmington under highly successful longtime coach Randy Osnes.

When asked how much influence Osnes has had on her young coaching career, Luther paused then got a little emotional.

"He's had a huge impact on me," said the second-year coach whose team will take on 4A-1 Conference rival Pea Ridge in the Class 4A state championship game at 1 p.m. Friday at Farris Field on the University of Central Arkansas campus in Conway. "I talk to him almost every day. Playing in that program ... I mean the results speak for themselves. So yes, huge influence."

The Lady Lions (22-2) have not lost a game since back-to-back losses to Bentonville West (7-4) and Bentonville (5-1) in March. They will carry a 16-game winning streak into Friday's championship game. Gravette has beaten Pea Ridge three times this season -- 5-4, 8-5 and 3-0.

Luther said her team playing for a state title is not a surprise.

"Not at all," she said. "We knew we had everything we needed to make it this far. Based on what we did last season and the players we had coming back and coming in, we knew we had the talent to do what we've done. So, this is not a surprise at all."

One incoming player Luther did not know about, or have much knowledge about, was Laney Chilton.

Chilton is batting .468 with 37 hits, 10 doubles, 2 triples, 8 home runs and 45 RBI. She has a 1.466 OPS and has struck out just twice in 90 plate appearances.

"This is a small town, so obviously I had some people tell me about her and how good of a player this girl in the eighth grade was," said Luther. "We already had good players. But once we started practice, there was no doubt she was as good or better than advertised."

-- Chip Souza

PEA RIDGE

Run to final a pleasant surprise

Josh Reynolds admits coming into the 2023 season, he wasn't sure what he had. The veteran Lady Blackhawks coach knew the pieces were in place, but fitting them together with so many young players would be a challenge.

"Coach [Elzie] Yoder and I were talking before the season about we did not know what to expect," said Reynolds, who guided the program to the state finals in 2021. "Our team is so young, you just never know how they will respond."

The Lady Blackhawks (20-10) have responded extremely well. Freshmen Hope Konkler and Zaylee Ward have meshed well with the established players. There are only three seniors listed on the roster.

Pea Ridge (20-10) will take on Gravette at 1 p.m. Friday in the 4A state title game at UCA in Conway.

Sophomore pitcher Emory Bowlin has been a difference-maker for the Lady Blackhawks. In a game earlier this season, Bowling struck out all 21 batters she faced in a perfect game.

Reynolds said his team will have to play fundamentally sound to have a chance to bring home the championship trophy.

"Coach [Samantha] Luther has done such a great job there," he said. "We can't afford to give them extra outs. We've preached to our girls all year to just be the best you that you are. If everyone can do that, just be the best version of themselves, then collectively we should be fine."

-- Chip Souza

BOONEVILLE

Bloodlines run deep for Lady'Cats

For just the second time in school history, a Booneville girls team will play for a state championship when the Lady Bearcats play Atkins on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Class 3A softball championship game.

The Lady Bearcats won the Class AAA state softball title in 2004, but there are plenty of current connections despite that lone championship being 19 years ago.

Leigh Swint's mother, Laura, played on that state championship team and had a run-scoring single in Booneville's 6-1 win over Ashdown. Leigh currently plays third base for this year's team.

Booneville football coach Doc Crowley's wife, Emily, along with current baseball coach and football assistant Arron Kimes' wife, Emily, also played on the championship team.

The Lady Bearcats (18-13) beat Hackett, 5-0, in the semifinals on Saturday after losing to Hackett twice during the season to advance to Saturday's title game. Hackett previously defeated Booneville 2-1 and 12-2 in the district championship game.

"We wanted to take it a game at a time," Booneville Coach Chad Simpson said. "We didn't even find out we were playing Hackett until late that evening. Our girls were excited for another chance at them. We played them early in the year, and we played them in the district finals. We didn't play well, and our girls knew that. We got another chance at them, and they were ready."

Simpson was just elevated to head coach in February about two weeks before the season started after serving as an assistant for four years.

He knew the Lady Bearcats would be good again, but the schedule was demanding with Class 2A championship game participant Mansfield, Class 5A semifinalist Greenwood, Class 4A title game participants Pea Ridge and Gravette, along with regional participant Lincoln on the schedule.

"That taught us a lot," Simpson said. "I think you learn more from losses sometimes than wins."

The Lady Bearcats also play a familiar foe on Saturday. Atkins beat Booneville in the second round of the state tournament last year.

"They're excited," Simpson said. "Just like the Hackett game, they're really hungry to redeem that loss from last year."

-- Leland Barclay

Bentonville Tigers Junior JJ Spafford (2) holds up at third base during a game earlier this season. The Tigers will take on Springdale Har-Ber in the Class 6A state baseball championship at 1 p.m. today at the University of Central Arkansas in Conway. (Special to NWA Democrat-Gazette/Brent Soule)



WEEKEND OF CHAMPIONS

At University of Central Arkansas, Conway

THURSDAY

BASEBALL

Class 1A

Taylor vs. Mount Ida, 10 a.m.

Class 6A

Springdale Har-Ber vs. Bentonville, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 6A

Bryant vs, Cabot, 4 p.m.

Class 1A

Taylor vs. Bradley, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Class 4A

Lonoke vs. Ashdown, 10 a.m.

Class 2A

Palestine-Wheatley vs. Woodlawn, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Girls

Class 4A

Joe T. Robinson vs. Harding Academy, 10 a.m.

Class 3A

Episcopal Collegiate vs. CAC, 2 p.m.

Boys

Class 6A

Springdale vs. Conway, 1 p.m.

Class 5A

Hot Springs Lakeside vs. Russellville, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 2A

Mansfield vs. Riverside, 1 p.m.

Class 4A

Gravette vs. Pea Ridge, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY

BASEBALL

Class 3A

Harding Academy vs. Rivercrest, 4 p.m.

Class 5A

LR Christian vs. Valley View, 7 p.m.

SOCCER

Girls

Class 5A

Pulaski Academy vs. Harrison, noon

Class 6A

Fayetteville vs. Bentonville, 6 p.m.

Boys

Class 4A

De Queen vs. Dardanelle, 10 a.m.

Class 3A

Green Forest vs. Haas Hall-Bentonville, 4 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Class 3A

Atkins vs. Booneville, 10 a.m.

Class 5A

Benton vs. Greene County Tech, 1 p.m.



