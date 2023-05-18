



BOWLING

ASU adds two players

Arkansas State University announced Wednesday the additions of Delaware State transfer Saralyne Nassberg and Malaya Chavez of Joliet (Ill.) West High School.

Nassberg bowled each of the past three seasons at Delaware State, earning All-Mid Eastern Athletic Conference honors in each of the past two. She earned honorable mention All-Northeast Region honors from the National TenPin Coaches Association this past season, posting an overall scoring average of 192.6 (188.4 in traditional games and 194.8 in Baker matches).

Chavez finished fourth individually and helped her team to a runner-up finish at the Illinois High School Association State Championships. She earned consecutive conference and regional individual championships, becoming the first in school history to win an individual regional title.

GOLF

Cowan, 4 HSU golfers on All-Region team

Henderson State University women's coach Colton Cowan was named the Central Region Coach of the Year on Wednesday by the Women's Golf Coaches Association, while Allie Bianchi, Gracen Blount, Jinna Boonbumroongsuk and Lily Nelson landed on the All-Region team.

Cowan was named the region's Coach of the Year for the second consecutive year after leading the Reddies to their third consecutive Great American Conference championship and second consecutive Central Region championship. Henderson State was ranked as high as No. 4 in the WGCA rankings this season, but the Reddies fell to No. 6 going into postseason play.

Blount earned All-Regon honors for the second consecutive year and is tied with Boonbumroongsuk with a 73.53 stroke average. She finished in the top five in five consecutive tournaments to end the regular season. Bianchi earned All-Region honors for the second time in her career, finishing under par in five events and has a stroke average of 74.16. Boonbumroongsuk, who transferred to HSU from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, was a unanimous first-team All-GAC selection who posted six consecutive top-10 finishes to close the regular season. Nelson won the individual title at the GAC Championship with a record 6-under 210 total and winning by a record 17 strokes.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services





Colton Cowan







Gracen Blount





