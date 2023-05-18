Super Quiz: Steel

1. What metal is the main ingredient of steel?

2. Who is "The Man of Steel"?

3. What is meant by "steel yourself"?

4. This city's NFL team is called the Steelers.

5. Which U.S. first lady was dubbed the "Steel Magnolia"?

6. What kind of animal is called a "steelhead"?

7. The name of this one-time Soviet leader has been translated as "Man of Steel."

8. This English inventor's steel-making process revolutionized the industry.

9. Walter Becker and Donald Fagan were the core members of this rock band.

ANSWERS

1. Iron

2. Superman

3. Make (oneself) ready for something difficult or unpleasant

4. Pittsburgh

5. Rosalynn Carter

6. Fish (trout)

7. Joseph Stalin

8. Henry Bessemer

9. Steely Dan