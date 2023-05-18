Suspect arrested after shooting outside Conway grocery store

Conway police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that left one man wounded Thursday morning outside of a grocery store, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Officers investigating a report of a shooting around 7:45 a.m. near the 10Box Cost-Plus store at 380 Harkrider St. discovered a 23-year-old man in the parking lot who had been shot multiple times, the post states.

The victim, who was not named in the post, was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his wounds, which police were not thought to be life-threatening.

Police around 8:25 a.m. arrested Kyren Freeman, 27, at a nearby residence, on charges of attempted first-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a minor in connection to the shooting as well as on an unrelated misdemeanor warrant.

Authorities determined that Freeman and the victim were at the location for the custody exchange of a child, the post states.

Freeman was being held in the Faulkner County jail on Thursday, the post states.



