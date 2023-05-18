TCU cornerback picks Arkansas

The University of Arkansas has flipped the commitment of former TCU cornerback Kee’yon Stewart, who had said May 6 he was headed to Michigan State.

Stewart wrapped up an official visit to Fayetteville on Wednesday afternoon and soon made public his pledge. Secondary coach Deron Wilson headed up Arkansas’ recruitment of Stewart.

In 4 seasons at Fort Worth, Stewart (6-0, 185 pounds) recorded 46 tackles, 1 tackle for loss, 1 sack, 10 pass breakups, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble. He entered the NCAA transfer portal in January.

Stewart played in 13 games last season and had 14 tackles, 3 pass breakups and 1 forced fumble as a junior. He has two years eligibility remaining at Arkansas.

He was a consensus 3-star recruit as a senior at Houston North Shore High School. Stewart initially picked the Horned Frogs over scholarship offers from Louisville, Utah, Texas Tech, Washington and other schools.

Stewart is Arkansas’ 18th transfer commitment since the end of the 2022 season. Arkansas has two scholarships available within the 85-scholarship limit. He is the third transfer to commit to Arkansas since last Friday. Former Louisiana Tech defensive lineman Keivie Rose pledged to the Razorbacks on Saturday and former Louisville tight end transfer Francis Sherman committed Friday.