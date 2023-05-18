Teacher, son attend Leaders Series

Melanie Madkin and her son Casey Reed, both of Pine Bluff, graduated from the Clinton Presidential Center's Student Presidential Leaders Series last week.

It is a yearly program in which 15 educators and 15 high school students are selected to attend. Madkin said she and her son were the only mother-son duo selected.

The forum annually convenes students, educators and community leaders for what the Clinton Presidential Center calls "constructive dialogue about leadership, service and issues that are important to the next generation of leaders." The student forum this year focused on public health, with discussions on food insecurity, mental health and the well-being of girls and women.

Madkin said she was inspired by former First Lady and U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, among others she met. Madkin was named grade-level Teacher of the Year at Friendship Aspire Academy Pine Bluff's Downtown Campus.

Her son is a sophomore and honor student at Pine Bluff High School.

The two received rewards and certificates from Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr.