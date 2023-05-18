Florida city elects first female mayor

Democrat Donna Deegan’s decisive win over a Republican in the open Jacksonville mayor’s race will make her the first woman to hold the job in the Florida city’s history, sparking a flicker of hope for a besieged Democratic Party that has few levers of power in a state dominated by the GOP.

Deegan, 62, a former television anchor who runs a breast cancer support nonprofit, earned 52% of the vote in Tuesday’s election to defeat Republican Daniel Davis, CEO of the JAX Chamber business group, according to unofficial results. About 217,000 people voted in the race, for a turnout of 33%.

“We have made history tonight, folks. It’s a brand new day for Jacksonville, Florida,” Deegan told cheering supporters Tuesday night. “I am so excited about creating a city that sees everybody. That brings everybody in. That gives everybody a voice.” Deegan, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in 2020, said she plans to focus on upgrading infrastructure, providing affordable housing, building an economy that works for everyone and improving access to healthcare. More than that, she said in her victory speech that she would “not to go with division. We would go with unity.” “I wanted love to win,” Deegan added.

Black mayor a 1st in Colorado Springs

DENVER — An independent candidate defeated a longtime Republican office holder to become the first elected Black mayor in Colorado Springs, Colorado’s second-largest city with a history of being a conservative stronghold.

The victory on Tuesday night of Yemi Mobolade, a Nigerian immigrant and entrepreneur who has never held elected office before, is the latest political setback for Republicans in a state that was once a battleground state. But that doesn’t mean a shift to the left.

Mobolade, who picked up the endorsements of some prominent Republicans, focused on issues such as hiring more police officers, creating affordable housing, conserving water and cutting red tape for businesses.

He said people he met while campaigning are interested in solutions to everyday problems that respond to their needs, not partisanship, and do not want special interest groups having too much influence.

“That same hunger is not only in Colorado Springs but it’s across the country,” Mobolade told The Associated Press on Wednesday. He has compared the political divisions and tribalism that plagued his homeland to those he now sees hurting the United States.

According to unofficial results posted Wednesday, Mobolade garnered 57.5% of the vote to beat former Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams, a Republican, in the officially non-partisan election. The election results will not be finalized until later this month after overseas and military ballots are counted.

Lawyer making exit from Trump team

WASHINGTON — A key lawyer for former President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he was leaving the legal team, a move that comes as a special counsel investigation into the retention of classified documents shows signs of wrapping up.

Timothy Parlatore said his departure had nothing to do with Trump and was not a reflection on his view of the Justice Department’s investigation, which he has long called misguided and overly aggressive, or on the strength of the government’s evidence. He said he believed he had served Trump well.

Parlatore has long been a key member of the team representing Trump in the investigation by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith into the possession of hundreds of classified documents at the former president’s Florida home, Mara-Lago, as well as into possible efforts to obstruct that probe.

A grand jury has heard from a broad array of witnesses close to Trump over the past several months. Federal prosecutors in March questioned another of Trump’s lawyers, M. Evan Corcoran, before the grand jury after piercing attorney-client privilege. Parlatore testified voluntarily in December about efforts to recover classified documents in response to government demands.

Last month, Parlatore and other Trump lawyers issued a letter to the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, laying out a series of defense arguments and saying the Justice Department should be “ordered to stand down” in its investigation.

Lawmaker cleared to see Afghan cable

WASHINGTON — The State Department on Wednesday offered to allow the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee to view a classified cable from U.S. diplomats in Kabul sent shortly before the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas had threatened this week to make an unprecedented push to hold Secretary of State Antony Blinken in contempt of Congress if he did not turn over the so-called dissent cable.

It was not clear whether the State Department’s offer would appease the lawmaker, who also wanted to see Blinken’s response to the cable.

State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said McCaul, as well as Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York, the top Democrat on the committee, would be invited to the department to see the cable “with appropriate personal information redacted.”



