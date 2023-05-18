Travelers 2, Wind Surge 1

A two-out rally by Wichita put the winning run 180 feet from home plate in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday night, but the Travs sneaked out of Riverfront Stadium in Wichita, Kan., with a victory.

Arkansas went down 1-0 in the fourth on Alex Isola's solo home run, but the Travs immediately got it back in the top of the fifth on a two-run shot by Connor Hoover. That put Bryan Woo in line for the win. The Travs' starter went 6 innings, scattering 7 hits but striking out 10.

After Prelander Berroa tossed 2 scoreless innings, allowing 1 walk and recording 4 of his 6 outs via the strikeout, Isaiah Campbell closed things out for his first save of the season -- although not without making things interesting.