UA injuries continue; 2B Stovall out for year

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas second baseman Peyton Stovall will miss the remainder of the season with a torn labrum, Coach Dave Van Horn announced Wednesday.

Stovall will require surgery to repair the injury in the next 10 days, Van Horn said. His recovery timeline might allow him to practice by late fall.

"It's not huge, but it needs to fixed," Van Horn said. "I'm glad we know what it is and he can get it fixed and he can move on. I think he'll have a great, great season next year."

Stovall, a sophomore, has not played since an April 29 game against Texas A&M. Van Horn said after that game Stovall had played through a shoulder injury for 6 to 8 weeks.

"It just kept bothering me," Stovall said last week. "I'd go out there Friday and feel decent, and by Sunday my shoulder would hurt so bad that I could hardly throw and it bothered me to really swing."

Stovall batted .253 overall and .193 in SEC play, down from .295 and .218 his freshman year. He finished the season with 5 home runs, 4 doubles, 1 triple and 31 RBI while hitting primarily second in the batting order.

Van Horn said he thinks the injury affected Stovall while hitting. He also said Stovall might have hurt his shoulder swinging during a game earlier in the season.

Freshman Peyton Holt has plugged in well at second base in Stovall's absence.

The 5-10, 205-pounder from Greenwood (.333, 1 home run, 10 RBI) is hitting .393 (11 for 28) in his past 8 starts and he hasn't made an error in his last 16 appearances. Against South Carolina last weekend, Holt went 6 for 10 with 4 runs scored, 2 doubles and 2 walks.

"The good thing is he's got some experience the last few weeks to play," Van Horn said. "He's done a really good job for us defensively and offensively."

Tom Murphy of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette contributed to this report