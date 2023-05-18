UALR baseball at Morehead State

UALR at Morehead State
WHEN 5 p.m. Central
WHERE Allen Field, Morehead, Ky.
RECORDS UALR 30-19, 14-6 Ohio Valley Conference; Morehead State 32-19, 14-7
STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UALR RHP Jackson Wells (6-3, 1.35 ERA); Morehead State RHP Luke Helton (6-2, 5.76 ERA). Game 2: UALR RHP Noah Burkey (2-2, 6.19 ERA); Morehead State RHP Grant Herron (5-1, 5.04 ERA). Game 3: UALR RHP Cam Sargent (1-0, 6.12 ERA); Morehead State RHP Joe Rotkis (6-1, 5.16 ERA).
COACHES Chris Curry (204-235 in ninth season at UALR and overall); Mik Aoki (88-79 in fourth season at Morehead State, 537-580-2 in 22nd season overall)
SERIES First meeting
TV None
RADIO None
INTERNET ESPN-Plus
THE WEEK AHEAD
TODAY at Morehead St.*, 5 p.m. Central
FRIDAY at Morehead St.*, 5 p.m. Central
SATURDAY at Morehead St.*, 1 p.m. Central
SUNDAY Off
MONDAY Off
TUESDAY Off
WEDNESDAY OVC Tournament^
*Ohio Valley Conference game
^At Mtn Dew Park Park, Marion, Ill.