UALR baseball at Morehead State

by Mitchell Gladstone | Today at 2:36 a.m.

UALR at Morehead State

WHEN 5 p.m. Central

WHERE Allen Field, Morehead, Ky.

RECORDS UALR 30-19, 14-6 Ohio Valley Conference; Morehead State 32-19, 14-7

STARTING PITCHERS Game 1: UALR RHP Jackson Wells (6-3, 1.35 ERA); Morehead State RHP Luke Helton (6-2, 5.76 ERA). Game 2: UALR RHP Noah Burkey (2-2, 6.19 ERA); Morehead State RHP Grant Herron (5-1, 5.04 ERA). Game 3: UALR RHP Cam Sargent (1-0, 6.12 ERA); Morehead State RHP Joe Rotkis (6-1, 5.16 ERA).

COACHES Chris Curry (204-235 in ninth season at UALR and overall); Mik Aoki (88-79 in fourth season at Morehead State, 537-580-2 in 22nd season overall)

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO None

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Morehead St.*, 5 p.m. Central

FRIDAY at Morehead St.*, 5 p.m. Central

SATURDAY at Morehead St.*, 1 p.m. Central

SUNDAY Off

MONDAY Off

TUESDAY Off

WEDNESDAY OVC Tournament^

*Ohio Valley Conference game

^At Mtn Dew Park Park, Marion, Ill.

