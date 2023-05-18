UALR, UAPB seasons end at NCAA regionals

Any hopes the University of Arkansas-Little Rock men's golf team had of a stunning comeback were dashed early Wednesday as the Trojans' season came to an end without a spot at nationals.

UALR shot 11-over 295 in the final round at Eagle Eye Golf Club, finishing at 12-over 864 and in ninth place among 13 teams at the NCAA Bath (Mich.) Regional.

Sixth-seeded Georgia ended the 54 holes of stroke play in first place at 29-under 823, with No. 1 Illinois, No. 4 Oregon, No. 2 Florida and No. 3 Texas rounding out the five teams advancing to the NCAA Championships later this month at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

All five Trojans posted over-par rounds again Wednesday, with senior Anton Albers the best of the bunch in his final collegiate round. Albers shot 1-over 72 despite a double-bogey 7 on the par-5 18th hole, tying for 39th among individuals at 4-over 217.

Jansen Smith hung onto a top-30 finish with a final-round 3-over 74, tying for 29th at 1-over 214, while Magnus Lomholt tied for 43rd at 5-over 218.

Both Nicolas Horder and Archie Smith -- who had a roller-coaster round that featured only five pars -- tied for 54th at 7-over 220.

At the Norman (Okla.) Regional, the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff remained in last place among 14 teams at Jimmie Austin OU Golf Club.

The Golden Lions shot 18-over 306 Wednesday, putting their 54-hole total at 62-over 926 -- 52 shots behind 13th-place Louisiana-Lafayette.

Third-seeded Alabama won the regional at 28-under 836, with No. 2 Oklahoma, No. 9 Colorado, No. 1 Texas Tech and No. 6 Duke also advancing to the NCAA Championships.

Arkansas State's Luka Naglic closed out his run at the Auburn (Ala.) Regional, shooting 2-under par to jump 20 spots and finish in a tie for 28th at Auburn University Golf Club. Naglic's 7-0ver 223 total put the senior 11 shots behind Indiana's Drew Salyers, who claimed the individual spot at nationals.