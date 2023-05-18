UAM group attends meeting

The University of Arkansas at Monticello delegates attended the Alpha Chi College Honor Society's National Convention on March 30 through April 1.

Members and sponsors of the Arkansas Zeta Chapter of Alpha Chi participated.

The convention drew attendees from across the United States, according to a news release.

The UAM delegation included Mark Hairston, a biology major; Cade Wilkerson, a chemistry major; Austin Hammons, a graduate student and assistant sponsor; and Carol Strong and Kate Stewart, chapter sponsors.

The delegates attended a variety of scholarly presentations, participated in the Region II business meetings, took second place in the Trivia Contest and had an excursion on the Sandia Peak Aerial Tramway.

Hairston presented his research project, entitled "Ticks and Tick-Borne Pathogens in Feral Hogs in Southeast Arkansas," at a session that included science students from Hawaii Pacific University.

Stewart, professor of English at UAM, serves as secretary of Region II and is an at-large member of the National Council. As a member of the Council's Scholarship Committee, she judged candidates for the Pryor Graduate Fellowships, which recognize alumni members who are actively enrolled in graduate and professional programs.

Strong, professor of political science at UAM, serves as the immediate past president of Region II, and Wilkerson serves as the voting delegate for the chapter.

The society celebrated its 100th year in 2022. The Arkansas Zeta Chapter was established in 1956. UAM's chapter has been recognized as a Star Chapter, the highest honor a local chapter can receive, and students have won national and regional fellowships and scholarships for their original research, according to the release.

According to its website, Alpha Chi "is a member of the Association of College Honor Societies, the nation's only accreditation association for university honor societies" and invites only the top 10 percent of eligible college juniors, seniors and graduate students to join.