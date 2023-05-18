Ukraine: Patriot system working

KYIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian officials on Wednesday rejected Russia's claims that it had destroyed one of Kyiv's treasured, Western-donated Patriot air defense systems while a U.S. official said that one of the systems was damaged but still operational.

"Everything is fine with the Patriot," Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuriy Ihnat said in a text message on Wednesday, refusing to elaborate further. Moscow claimed that it had destroyed one of the billion-dollar Patriot systems with a hypersonic missile.

A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the issue, said that a Patriot system had suffered an indirect hit by Russian fire in the vicinity of Kyiv early Tuesday morning, but that it was still operational.

On Tuesday, Ukrainian officials insisted that their air defenses had intercepted 18 out of 18 missiles, including six hypersonic "Kinzhal" or "Dagger" missiles, fired in Moscow's latest brutal air attack, an early morning assault that also involved cruise missiles and Iranian-made self-destructing drones.

The Ukrainians said that damage near the capital city was limited, and the result of falling debris from the downed missiles.

Russia's Defense Ministry, contradicting the Ukrainian account, said a Patriot system had been hit and destroyed. Ukraine has two such systems, one donated by the United States and the second by Germany and the Netherlands.

The Patriot is a complex weapon, made up of numerous components, several mounted on trucks. Ihnat, in a television appearance, rejected Moscow's claim, saying a single missile could not destroy the Patriot given its many parts.

"It is impossible to destroy the system with some 'Kinzhal,'" Ihnat said.

The U.S. defense official said Wednesday that the extent of the damage to the system was still being assessed, but that the Patriot's radar was not damaged.

When deployed, the Patriot's modules are often spread out, reducing the risk of losing such an expensive weapon. The radar is a vital component that helps make the Patriot the U.S. military's most advanced air defense system.

Patriot, made by Raytheon Technologies, stands for Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target. The Center for Strategic and International Studies, a U.S.-based think tank, last year estimated that a newly produced battery costs about $1.1 billion, more than half of which -- $690 million -- is the cost of the missiles.

The locations of Ukraine's two Patriot systems are a closely kept secret -- though Moscow's repeated airstrikes in recent weeks suggest that one was located in the Kyiv region.

The Security Service of Ukraine, or SBU, announced Wednesday that it was prosecuting six Kyiv residents who shared photos and videos of air defense operations during Tuesday morning's attack.

Those images were picked up by Russian media and Telegram accounts "within minutes," the SBU said, potentially giving Moscow valuable targeting information.

The six could face eight years in prison, the SBU said in a statement. The service's cyber specialists had also shut down a number of live cameras across the city that showed air defenses, according to the statement.

REGISTER OF DAMAGES

More than 40 nations agreed Wednesday to set up a system to tally the damage Russia has inflicted on Ukraine in the hope of getting reparations, adding to the international legal challenges the Kremlin is facing.

The register of damages, which will allow Ukrainian victims of war to catalog the harm they have suffered, found a plethora of supporters among the 46-nation Council of Europe summit in Iceland. Participants also discussed the details of a potential future tribunal where Russia would face charges for waging war.

"This Reykjavik summit shows clearly that Putin has failed with his calculations -- he wanted to divide Europe and has achieved the opposite," said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We stand closer together in Europe than ever before."

While leaders were at the waterside venue on the far-flung island nation for two days, the United Nations' top court announced it would hold hearings next month in a case between Russia and Ukraine. Kyiv claims Moscow is discriminating against minority groups in occupied Crimea and is financing terrorism in the region.

But even if Ukraine prevails at The Hague-based International Court of Justice, a ruling wouldn't make whole the millions of Ukrainians whose homes and lives have been torn apart by the conflict.

In theory, victims might have better luck at the Council of Europe's own court, the European Court of Human Rights, where Moscow is facing thousands of complaints of human rights violations, including three brought by Ukraine. The Strasbourg-based court can order countries to pony up restitution, but Russia's neighbor Georgia has been yet unable to collect for damages inflicted by Moscow when it invaded in 2008.

However, Russia was expelled from the council last year, in the wake of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. And as long ago as 2015, it passed a law allowing it to overrule judgements from the ECHR.

Neither the court nor the council now has any channel of communication with the Russian authorities.

The damages register is seen as a first step toward justice in Ukraine. "Accountability is one of the topics that is of crucial importance," Marija Pejcinovic Buric, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, told the AP in an interview.

Compiling a comprehensive register of the destruction may be a first step; it's unclear what else might follow. The Council of Europe has made it clear that it will not assess the credibility of any claims, nor will it fund reparations payments. Those decisions will be left for other potential future institutions to determine.

Information for this article was contributed by Adam Taylor, David L. Stern and Alex Horton of The Washington Post and by Molly Quell of The Associated Press.