U.S.’ drug deaths plateaued in 2022; still passed 105,000





Drug overdose deaths in the United States plateaued in 2022 but still topped 105,000 -- stark proof that the nation remains in the throes of a staggering crisis killing hundreds of Americans daily.

According to provisional data released Wednesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 105,452 people succumbed to overdoses in 2022, a number poised to increase as more deaths are reported by state agencies. The death count mirrors 2021, when drugs such as illicit fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines killed more than 107,000 people -- a stunning record high in U.S. history.

Policymakers, public health advocates and community groups that work to prevent overdoses find glimmers of encouragement in data showing no dramatic spike in overdoses from the previous year while stressing that the death toll remains unacceptably high.

"We can't truly celebrate it. Every single death was preventable," said Lauren McGinley, executive director of the New Hampshire Harm Reduction Coalition, which hands out overdose reversal drugs and fentanyl test strips in a state where at least 471 people died of overdoses in 2022, the most since 2017.

During the past two decades, the nation's overdose deaths have risen dramatically, fueled first by prescription pain pills, then heroin and now dominated by fentanyl, the synthetic opioid primarily smuggled into the United States by Mexican cartels. The nation's increasingly toxic drug supply is also replete with other dangerous synthetic drugs such as xylazine, the animal tranquilizer that causes rotting flesh wounds and has been named by the federal government as an "emerging threat" when mixed with fentanyl.

The overdose crisis has also contributed to the nation's alarming drop in life expectancy, and was exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, which increased social isolation, elevated stress and complicated treatments for substance use disorders. In 2022, opioids, including fentanyl, accounted for nearly 80,000 overdose deaths, according to the provisional data from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

"The gasoline that was covid has diminished, but the underlying fire of the opioid epidemic remains," Keith Humphreys, a drug policy adviser and professor of psychiatry at Stanford University, said in an email. "The country still faces an enormous public health and safety challenge."

The Biden administration has made combating the drug crisis a priority, increasing efforts to seize fentanyl at the U.S.-Mexico border, pushing expanded access to opioid-reversing drugs such as naloxone, and loosening restrictions on a key medicine to treat opioid use disorder. Biden has asked Congress for an additional $100 million in funding for harm-reduction services.

But the epidemic has also become a political flashpoint, with some Republicans blaming Biden's border policies for the increase in fentanyl from Mexico. State legislators from both parties have pushed harsher laws in an attempt to curb fentanyl dealing, while even Republican-led states have legalized fentanyl test strips in the face of mounting deaths.

Several states in 2022 had fewer overdose deaths than the previous year. Some credit efforts to widely distribute naloxone, the drug that reverses opioid overdoses, and that was recently approved by the Food and Drug Administration for sale as a nasal spray without a prescription.

In Michigan, which recorded 230 fewer deaths in 2022 than the previous year, one harm reduction organization last year began a campaign to repurpose old newspaper vending machines into ways to distribute free naloxone. Today, there are 80 machines in 26 counties, in front of homeless shelters, churches and even bars and restaurants.

"It's a step in the right direction," Harm Reduction Michigan Executive Director Pamela Lynch said of the decline in deaths, while cautioning: "There are corners of the state where there isn't any perspective on drug-user health services. People continue to die, and things are not changing as quickly as we're hoping they will."



