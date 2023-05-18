Walmart to release quarter results today

When Walmart Inc. reports its first-quarter earnings today, investors will be looking at whether cost-conscious shoppers are still helping its grocery sales.

Inflation has had consumers seeking to save on necessities over the past year.

The Bentonville-based retailer will release its fiscal 2024 first-quarter earnings report and related materials at 6 a.m. on Walmart's corporate website.

Thirty-three analysts on average expect Walmart to post income of $1.32 per share.

Walmart Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon and Chief Financial Officer John David Rainey will host a conference call with investors starting at 7 a.m. to discuss the company's performance and answer questions.

The conference call will be webcast live and can be accessed by logging into corporate.walmart.com/newsroom/financial-events and selecting the first-quarter earnings release event.

An archived version of the call will be available on the company's website.

Walmart's shares closed Wednesday at $149.55 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 23 cents, or 0.15%. Its shares have traded between $117.27 and $154.64 in the past year.

-- Serenah McKay

U.S., MedEvolve hit deal in data case

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and MedEvolve Inc., a Little Rock company that provides management and revenue services to healthcare practices, have reached a $350,000 settlement over MedEvolve's failure to protect the health information of 230,572 people.

The information was on an unsecured server that was accessible to the internet, a violation of the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, which sets nationwide protections for personal health information.

HHS said MedEvolve did not analyze the risks and vulnerabilities of its system.

The office began investigating MedEvolve in July 2018 after receiving notice that a file server containing patient names, billing addresses, phone numbers, and health insurer and doctor's account numbers was openly accessible online. Some patients' Social Security Numbers were also listed.

MedEvolve Chief Executive Officer Matt Rolfes said his company had been implementing additional security measures, including an outside remediation plan and infrastructure investments.

He said MedEvolve cooperated with HHS during the investigation and that no malicious use of patient information has been detected.

-- Aaron Gettinger

Index climbs 19.64, ends day at 761.29

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 761.29, up 19.64.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.