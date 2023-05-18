'Person of interest' identified in White County double homicide, authorities say

White County authorities on Thursday identified a man who they said is a "person of interest" in a double homicide near Searcy earlier this month.

Derek Holloway, 28, was arrested May 10 on charges unrelated to the May 2 killing of Christopher Durham, 46, and Kristalee Durham, 34, a Thursday Facebook post from the agency said. It said authorities submitted a large quantity of physical evidence in the case to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory and were awaiting results.

The May 10 arrest, in Faulkner County, stemmed from an April 10 incident where authorities say Holloway shot at a person and a residence in Judsonia.

Holloway was also on parole and has had his parole revoked. He was being held in the White County jail Thursday, an online inmate roster showed. He was scheduled to appear in the White County Circuit Court on the morning of June 6.

Deputies found the Durhams dead in a shop building next to their residence in the 100 block of Muscadine Lane around 8 a.m. on May 2, White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said previously.