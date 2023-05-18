Sections
WNBA coach denies bullying

by The Associated Press | Today at 2:03 a.m.
FILE - Las Vegas Aces head coach Becky Hammon looks on during a WNBA game against the Dallas Wings Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. The WNBA suspended Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon for two games without pay Tuesday, May 16, 2023, for violating league and team respect in the workplace policies. The violation was related to comments made by Hammon to Dearica Hamby in connection with the player's recent pregnancy. (AP Photo/John Loche, Filer)

HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Coach Becky Hammon denied Wednesday that former Aces player Dearica Hamby was bullied on her team for being pregnant, saying any ill feelings between the two came from Hamby being traded.

Hammon, one of the league's marquee figures, said in a video call with reporters she did nothing to warrant discipline from the WNBA, which suspended her for two games without pay Tuesday after a monthslong investigation into Hamby's allegations.

"I'll take my little lump on the chin and keep it moving," Hammon said. "We're bigger than this. It's just not who the Aces are. It's not who I am. And so, yeah, everybody's disappointed in the situation, but at the end of the day, we know who we are and so we go to sleep every night in that truth."

Hammon, who in her first season last year led the Aces to the WNBA championship, spent eight seasons as an assistant coach for the San Antonio Spurs and is considered one of the rising stars in the basketball coaching world. She has been linked to the vacant Toronto Raptors job.

The WNBA also rescinded the Aces' first-round pick in the 2025 draft on Tuesday for a different issue -- a violation of league rules regarding impermissible player benefits involving Hamby, who was traded to the Los Angeles Sparks on Jan. 21.

