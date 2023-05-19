12 people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

Jonatan Quintanilla, 26, of 393 Via Siena Road in Tontitown, was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of drugs with intent to deliver and delivery of a controlled substance near certain facilities. Quintanilla was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Ronald Moorehead, 42, of 2397 Country Club Road in Camden, was arrested Saturday in connection with drug trafficking and possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Moorehead was being held Monday in the Washington County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.

Fayetteville

Crystina Adame, 40, of 20594 Wade Road in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Adame was released Monday from the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.

Michael Greenlee, 65, of 946 Water Ave. in Elm Springs, was arrested Monday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Greenlee was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Kevin Cain, 35, of 4181 N. Valley Lake Drive in Fayetteville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault. Cain was released Wednesday from the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Kuendarees McClain, 26, of 608 Zachary St. in Springdale, was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. McClain was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Andre Allen, 47, of 1101 N. Bryan St. in Little Rock, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Allen was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center on $7,500 bond.

Dalton Williams, 30, of 609 S. Main Ave. in Lincoln, was arrested Wednesday in connection with sexual assault. Williams was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

David Egger, 33, of 123 Polk 173 in Mena, was arrested Wednesday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Egger was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Ronnie Gooding, 52, of 15314 Draper Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault. Gooding was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with bond pending.

Lucy Madewell, 41, of 147 Madison 8430 in Hindsville, was arrested Monday in connection with battery. Madewell was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $100,000 bond.

Latisha Jones, 28, of 1223 McKnight Ave. in Hindsville, was arrested Tuesday in connection with stalking. Jones was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.