2 men arrested in shooting of youth

Jacksonville police arrested two men in the Wednesday shooting death of a minor, according to a Thursday news release.

Officers arrested Zaevion Webster, 20, and Jauri Taylor, 18, in connection to a shooting at 218 South J.P. Wright Loop Road that left a male victim dead, the release from the Jacksonville Police Department says.

The release did not identify the victim or give details such as the time of the shooting, and a police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a message left Thursday afternoon.

Arrest reports, however, say officers arrested Webster and Taylor around 1:30 a.m. Thursday at police headquarters on Marshall Street in Jacksonville.

Someone at the scene told police that "Zay" Webster was involved in the shooting, a report states, and officers got a vehicle description. The arrest reports had been heavily redacted by a Pulaski County jail employee.

Dispatchers were later notified that Webster was at Baptist Health Medical Center-North Little Rock being treated for gunshot wounds, where they detained him. It was not clear from the reports how Webster was wounded.

The names of the two people who brought Webster to the hospital had been redacted, but officers detained those two as well and brought them to Jacksonville police headquarters for questioning.

One report identified Taylor as the driver of the vehicle he and Webster left the scene in. Other parts of the narrative were not fully clear because of the redacted sections.

The two men face two counts each of aggravated assault and one each of capital murder, attempted robbery and first-degree criminal mischief. Both were being held in the Pulaski County jail on Thursday afternoon, an online inmate roster showed.

Wednesday's shooting was the first homicide reported by Jacksonville police in 2023.