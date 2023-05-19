4 killed, 2 hurt in crashes on state roads Wednesday

Four people were killed and two injured in wrecks on Arkansas roads Wednesday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

David Crum, 58, of Havana died around 7:10 a.m. Wednesday when he lost control of the 2021 Peterbilt truck he was driving on U.S. 70 near Salem and collided with a 2010 Kenworth truck coming the opposite way, according to a report.

The driver of the Kenworth, Charles Willis, 49, of Amity, was taken to a Hot Springs hospital for treatment, the report says.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that it was cloudy and the road was dry at the time.

James Wenzler, 76, of Byhalia, Miss., died around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday when the 2016 Chevrolet Malibu he was driving on Interstate 55 near West Memphis collided with the back of a 2016 Volvo semi-trailer truck, according to a report.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Charles Berry, 25, of Kensett was killed around 6:51 p.m. Wednesday when the 2015 Buick Enclave he was driving on Yankee Road near Bream Road in White County left the road and launched into the air over a ditch, according to a report.

The vehicle hit the opposite side of the ditch and overturned, the report says.

A trooper investigating the wreck reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.

Nathan Spears, 34, of Piedmont, Mo., died around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday when the 1999 Chevrolet Tahoe he was driving on Arkansas 367 near Diaz crossed the center line and left the road, overturning multiple times before coming to a rest in a ditch, according to a report.

A passenger, Charles Spears, 31, also of Piedmont, was taken to a Batesville hospital for treatment, the report says.

A trooper investigating the crash reported that the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time.