4-star point guard drawing interest from Hogs





The University of Arkansas is showing strong interest in ESPN 4-star point guard Mikey Lewis, who was teammates with Razorback 5-star center signee Baye Fall this past season.

Lewis, 6-4, 170 pounds, played his junior season at Denver Accelerated Prep and averaged 21.5 points, 4.5 rebound, 3.3 assists and 3.5 steals while shooting 44% from the field.

He said he and Fall don't talk a lot of recruiting but when they do, Fall points out Coach Eric Musselman and the Arkansas staff's NBA connections.

"We don't talk about it a lot but when do he has good things to say about Arkansas," Lewis said. "The things he says mostly about Arkansas is like the pro atmosphere that's up there."

Lewis has 16 scholarship offers from schools like LSU, Illinois, Arizona State, California, TCU and Syracuse, while the Razorbacks are taking a hard look.

The class of 2024 prospect said he is enjoying being recruited by the Hogs.

"I like it, all the coaches seem real cool," Lewis said. "I'm just starting to getting to know them a little bit right now."

Lewis said he communicates with recruiting coordinator Ronnie Brewer Jr. the most.

"He's sending me a lot of stuff about Arkansas and just casual talk," Lewis said.

He's been a standout for the 17-under Oakland Soldiers on the Nike EYBL circuit this spring and recently was named to the Nike EYBL Session III second team after averaging 18 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.5 steals per game.

He led the Soldiers to a 3-1 record during the May 12-14 weekend in Dallas.

Lewis is third in scoring on the circuit with a 19.3 points per game while also averaging 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He's shooting 43.9% from the field, a red hot 40.8% from beyond the three-points line and 86.4% from the free-throw line.

He said he noticed Musselman at his games at the first two sessions in Atlanta and Phoenix during the two evaluation periods when college coaches could be on the road.

"Coach Muss said he enjoyed watching me play the games," Lewis said. "He came out, so I think they like me."

Lewis is aware Musselman has had three Razorbacks drafted into the NBA while also having Anthony Black, Nick Smith, Jordan Walsh and Ricky Council at this year's NBA Combine and a total of nine Hogs invited to the combine in four years.

"They have a lot of pros who come through there and a lot of guys get invited to the combine and stuff like that ... get opportunities so I like that," Lewis said.

The Arkansas coaching staff having 52 years of NBA coaching experience is also appealing.

"That has a lot of impact on me," Lewis said. "That's my ultimate goal at the end of the day to be an NBA player, so anything I can do to help me get there, I'm obviously always going to consider it."

Lewis had a difficult time watching the Razorbacks this season but the times he did get to see them on television, he said he liked what he saw.

"It's kind of funny. We played on a lot the same days as Arkansas. But when I didn't, I watched some games," he said. "I like the spacing they play with and the pace."

