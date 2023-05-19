Alonso belts 16th home run; Mets earn series win

NEW YORK -- Pete Alonso homered again and the New York Mets beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Thursday to post consecutive wins for the first time in a month.

The game was tied at 2 before Tommy Pham legged out a bouncer to third with one out in the sixth inning, driving in Jeff McNeil with the infield hit against Zack Littell (0-1).

Tylor Megill (5-2) worked six innings of two-run ball for the win. David Robertson allowed Randy Arozarena's one-out double in the ninth before finishing his eighth save.

"It's great," said Alonso, who now has 16 home runs for the season. "We're a talented bunch. We know we're talented. Our talent has been here the entire year. It's just a matter about performing. For us to perform against a high quality opponent is a good sign for us."

The Mets won consecutive games for the first time since April 20-21 in San Francisco. They won a series for the first time since taking two of three at the Los Angeles Dodgers from April 17-19.

"For us to be able to scratch out two out of three against them is big for us," Robertson said. "We needed one of those for our confidence."

Josh Lowe homered for Tampa Bay, which has dropped four of six. Lowe and Arozarena each had two hits, and Harold Ramirez drove in a run with a fielder's choice in the first.

The Rays (32-13) closed out a 4-6 trip that included five one-run losses.

"Two or three games didn't go our way," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "We were close a couple (of games) but close doesn't necessarily cut it. Frustrating."

The Rays blew a 5-2 lead in Wednesday night's 8-7 loss at New York. Francisco Alvarez connected for a tying three-run home run for the ninth for the Mets, and Alonso hit a three-run shot in the 10th.

Alonso also put New York in front in the series finale, driving a 1-2 fastball from rookie Taj Bradley 446 feet to center in the fourth. The big first baseman homered for the third consecutive game for the second time this season.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

CARDINALS 16, DODGERS 8 Willson Contreras hit two three-run home runs, Nolan Gorman also homered twice and St. Louis went deep seven times in a home game for the first time in 83 years to power past Los Angeles. Nolan Arenado added a two-run home run, and Juan Yepez and Paul DeJong each hit home runs run for St. Louis. The Cardinals, who have homered in a season-high seven games in a row, hit seven in a home game for the first time since May 7, 1940, when they did it against the Brooklyn Dodgers.

MARLINS 5, NATIONALS 3 Eury Perez (1-0) pitched five solid innings for Miami in a win over Washington, earning his first major league win in his second start. Bryan De La Cruz homered for Miami in the second, extending his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games. Nick Fortes had two hits, including an RBI single in the eighth. The Marlins stretched their win streak to four games. The 20-year-old Perez allowed one run and three hits. He struck out six and walked one.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 6, ORIOLES 5 Shohei Ohtani homered in the first inning and hit a tiebreaking infield single in the eighth, and Hunter Renfroe's terrific defensive play in the ninth helped Los Angeles hold on for a victory over Baltimore. Mike Trout also went deep for the Angels, and Anthony Santander and Adley Rutschman homered for Baltimore. Bryan Baker (3-1) was charged with the loss. Chris Devenski (1-0) got the win, and Carlos Estevez pitched the ninth for his 10th save in 10 chances.

GUARDIANS 3, WHITE SOX 1 Cam Gallagher hit an RBI single during Cleveland's two-run seventh inning, and the Guardians beat Dylan Cease (2-3) and Chicago. Gabriel Arias homered as Cleveland salvaged the finale of the three-game series. Nick Sandlin (2-1) got four outs for the win, and Emmanuel Clase worked the ninth for his 15th save.

YANKEES 4, BLUE JAYS 2 Aaron Judge hit a two-run home run in the first inning and New York beat Toronto to win for the 11th time in 16 games. Nestor Cortes (4-2) allowed 2 runs and 5 hits in 6-plus innings to snap a four-start winless streak. He struck out six and walked one.





Thursday’s games

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 5, Washington 3

St. Louis 16, LA Dodgers 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

LA Angels 6, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

NY Yankees 4, Toronto 2

INTERLEAGUE

NY Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2



