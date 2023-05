Malvern, 1908: Natalie Henry of 319 Pine Bluff St. penciled a note to a man in Ohio, "Would be glad to exchange with you. Do you wish local views or otherwise?" Her first exchange was this postcard of the Hot Spring County Courthouse, built in the late 1800s. Like many historic Arkansas courthouses, it was replaced in 1936 by a plainer, Works Progress Administration building.

Send questions or comments to Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, Ark. 72203.