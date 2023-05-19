Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Subscribe
Today's Paper State News Hutchinson 2024 LEARNS Guide Newsletters Opinion Sports Obits Games Archive Notices Core Values
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Arkansas sees record low unemployment in April at 2.8%

by John Magsam | Today at 10:52 a.m.
People wait in line to file for unemployment Friday, May 22, 2020, at the Little Rock office of the state Division of Workforce Services. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)

Employment in Arkansas increased in April for the seventh consecutive month, reaching another unemployment record low at 2.8% and increasing the pool of workers ready to fill available jobs.

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services said Thursday that unemployment dropped from 3% in March and is well below the U.S. rate of 3.4%. More Arkansans are out searching for work, boosting the labor force by 2,945 though participation is lower than it was a year ago.

Leisure and hospitality took the spotlight in April, adding 6,900 jobs in the month and increasing by more than 9,000 workers from a year ago.

The state also set a new record high in the number of employed Arkansans: 1.36 million. Compared to April 2022, there were 12,869 more Arkansans employed last month

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT