Arkansas sees record low unemployment in April at 2.8%

Employment in Arkansas increased in April for the seventh consecutive month, reaching another unemployment record low at 2.8% and increasing the pool of workers ready to fill available jobs.

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services said Thursday that unemployment dropped from 3% in March and is well below the U.S. rate of 3.4%. More Arkansans are out searching for work, boosting the labor force by 2,945 though participation is lower than it was a year ago.

Leisure and hospitality took the spotlight in April, adding 6,900 jobs in the month and increasing by more than 9,000 workers from a year ago.

The state also set a new record high in the number of employed Arkansans: 1.36 million. Compared to April 2022, there were 12,869 more Arkansans employed last month